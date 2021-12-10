ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Suspect dressed as ninja arrested for attempted burglary in Goodlettsville

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man dressed like a ninja was arrested Thursday night after police said he attempted to break into someone’s vehicle in Goodlettsville.

Police were called to Bass Street after the victim told officials someone was trying to get into their work vehicle. According to an arrest affidavit, responding officers said they saw a man dressed in all black near a church located on Church Street.

Christopher Brimm (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Christopher Brimm, 20, had on all-black clothing, with gloves and a black balaclava covering over his face and head as he sat on the sidewalk with a duffle bag. A warrant stated he also had a headlamp flashlight hanging from his neck and a large knife in his pocket.

Authorities said when they searched Brimm’s duffle bag they found two knives and a large machete, as well as tools typically associated with car break-ins, such as picking tools and pliers.

Brimm reportedly told officers that he is homeless and often goes to homes that he believes to be abandoned “to explore them.”

The victim who owned the vehicle helped police identify Brimm who was charged with attempted burglary.

