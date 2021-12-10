ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with 5th DUI after downtown crash

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged with a fifth DUI offense after he was involved in a vehicle accident in downtown Nashville Thursday night.

According to an arrest warrant, the accident involving two vehicles happened on Lafayette St. and 4 th Avenue S. around 11 p.m. A woman was reportedly struck by another vehicle from behind while she was preparing to turn.

Durwin Rucker (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An affidavit stated that she got out to help the man who hit her, Durwin Rucker, 38. Authorities said Rucker then asked the woman not to call the police because he had been drinking, but she notified them anyway.

Upon arrival, Metro Police said they found an open container of Mike’s Hard Cranberry in plain sight inside Rucker’s vehicle. He also allegedly slurred his speech and smelled of alcohol.

Officials said Rucker then refused sobriety tests and was taken into custody.

His information was run by officers who learned he had four prior convictions for driving under the influence in 2014, 2012, 2011, and 2005.

