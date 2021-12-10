ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Two Fort Myers residents killed after car veers off I-10 in Walton County, strikes trees

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
Northwest Florida Daily News
Northwest Florida Daily News
 4 days ago

MOSSY HEAD — Two Fort Myers residents died after their vehicle veered off Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning and struck two trees.

The crash happened about 3:18 a.m. near Mossy Head in Walton County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A newer model white Ford Mustang was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle continued to rotate counterclockwise and hit another tree, the FHP reported.

The Mustang was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

A 24-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

