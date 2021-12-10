ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intercept defended at Baird despite withdrawal of marketing application for NASH therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 4 days ago
After ~14.9% decline on Thursday, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT -2.6%) continues to trade lower as investors weigh its decision to withdraw the European marketing application for obeticholic acid (OCA) in liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company said that the...

Seeking Alpha

Erytech Pharma launches $7.85M direct offering

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) has entered into an agreement with Armistice, a health-care focused institutional and accredited investor, for the purchase and sale of 769,608 units, each consisting of four ordinary shares in the form of ADS and three warrants, each to purchase one ordinary share, in a registered direct offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Agios presents mitapivat long-term data in PK deficiency at ASH 2021

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announces new data from the long-term extension study assessing mitapivat in adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency who participated in either ACTIVATE and ACTIVATE-T trial. Long-term extension data demonstrate that mitapivat’s clinically meaningful effects on hemoglobin response and reduction in transfusion burden can be maintained over time....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Bio-Techne enters option agreement with Wilson Wolf

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) has entered into an option agreement with Wilson Wolf Corporation. Founded in 1998, Wilson Wolf is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota and is a leader in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell culture technologies, including its Gas Permeable Rapid Expansion (G-Rex®) product line. The agreement includes...
BUSINESS
#Intercept Pharmaceuticals#Fibrosis#Nash#Icpt#European#Obeticholic Acid#Oca
Seeking Alpha

Synthetic Biologics to acquire VCN Biosciences for over $4M in upfront cash

Synthetic Biologics (NYSE:SYN) has added ~2.9% in the pre-market after announcing a definitive agreement to acquire VCN Biosciences, a privately owned clinical-stage immuno-oncology company based in Spain. VCN Biosciences is currently advancing an oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous delivery. The platform targets tumor triggering tumor cell death and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Acadia Pharmaceuticals promotes Mark Schneyer to EVP CFO

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) announced the promotion of Mark Schneyer to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer CFO, effective immediately. Mr. Schneyer has served as the company's interim CFO since September 2021, while retaining his responsibilities as Acadia's head of business development and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Schneyer will continue to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AbbVie, Endo under investigation in Texas over sales practices for hormone blockers

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has initiated an investigation against AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Endo Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), over sales practices related to certain hormone blockers. According to an announcement from AG Paxton on Monday, the companies advertised and promoted Supprelin LA, Lupron Depot, and Vantas for...
TEXAS STATE
Seeking Alpha

Beyond Air CEO buys $341K in common stock

In a regulatory filing, Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) disclosed that its CEO Steven Lisi bought 40K shares of common stock at $8.53 for a total outlay of $341K on December 10th, boosting his stake by about 4%. The move leaves Steven Lisi with ownership of 1.17M shares.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Philips to acquire Vesper Medical to strengthen its peripheral vascular portfolio

Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) announced an agreement to acquire U.S.-based med-tech company Vesper Medical to consolidate the company’s product portfolio aimed at vascular diseases. Vesper Medical, a developer of peripheral vascular devices, “will further expand Philips’ portfolio of diagnostic and therapeutic devices with an advanced venous stent portfolio for the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Lantern Pharma presents positive LP-284 data in hematologic cancers at ASH 2021

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) announces positive data on the effectiveness of LP-284 in hematologic cancers at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting. The study demonstrated LP-284's broad in vitro anti-tumor activity in lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and leukemia cells. Notably, the enantiomer pair, LP-184 and LP-284, exhibit distinct patterns...
CANCER
Seeking Alpha

Zealand Pharma inks 7-year, $200M financing deal with Oberland Capital

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) announces a financing agreement with Oberland Capital Management LLC, which includes an upfront payment of $100M in exchange for a 7-year, interest-only secured note. Shares up 5.6% premarket at $20.63. In addition to the $100M upfront payment, Zealand will receive the following:. $50M in exchange for an...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

SPAC Haymaker Acquisition III gains on deal to take Biote public

SPAC Haymaker Acquisition III (NASDAQ:HYAC) rose 1% after agreeing to to take hormone therapy company Biote Holdings LLC in a deal that will value the company at about $737M. Biote is expected to have about $195M in cash on its balance sheet after closing, according to a statement. The deal is said to include $80M in debt financing from Truist Bank, according to a Bloomberg report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

bluebird bio: Ticker Fueled By Gambling Chance Of Commercial Success

BLUE is left with a troubled portfolio with low chances of commercial success, rendering the ticker a speculative trade. After spinning off its oncology division last month, bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) is in a worse state than before, with a less diversified portfolio and smaller cash balance. The premise behind the previous article's buy rating rested on the company's low valuation and the weight of the oncology portfolio, which seemed immune to troubles of the Lentiviral Vector platform. The company's portfolio now consists of three Lentivirus therapies and barely has enough money to commercialize one. There exists a comforting prospect that the company will gain FDA approval for at least one of its therapies, most likely the beti-cel for Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia "TDT." Yesterday, the company released data from its beti-cel long-term follow-up study, showing high efficacy. The license will create hype and probably generate short-run capital gains if and when approved.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in deal valued at about $6.7 billion

Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion. The news sent Arena shares up 91% in premarket trading. Pfizer will pay $100 per Arena share, or double its closing price Friday of $49.94. The deal will create a company with increased expertise in inflammation and immunology, according to Mike Gladstone, global president and general manager for Pfizer's inflammation and immunology division. "Arena has built a robust development program for etrasimod, including two Phase 3 studies in ulcerative colitis (UC), a Phase 2/3 program in Crohn's Disease, a planned Phase 3 program in atopic dermatitis, and ongoing Phase 2 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata," the companies said in a statement. Pfizer is expecting to finance the deal using cash on hand. Pfizer shares were up 1.8% premarket on the news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

