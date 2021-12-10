ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Trailer

By News Bot
cramgaming.com
 4 days ago

Cuphead fans rejoice as here comes some more in the form of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course. Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by...

cramgaming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gematsu

The Last Oricru overview trailer, developer diary

Publisher Prime Matter and developer GoldKnights have released an overview trailer and developer diary for third-person action RPG The Last Oricru. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. The Last Oricru is an action RPG, that puts you in the middle of ongoing conflict under...
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Cuphead Expansion Is Coming Summer 2022

Today is the Game Awards which means a massive celebration of the gaming industry is on its way. Celebrating the creativity and hard work of all the developers who developed and published games in 2021. As is tradition with the Game Awards we have a wealth of new trailers and announcements to be excited for. A new trailer and official release date for Cuphead The Delicious Last Course is certainly something to be excited about.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

The ‘Cuphead’ DLC will lastly arrive on June thirtieth

Studio MDHR has lastly introduced a launch date for the long-awaited Cuphead enlargement. After a string of delays, The Scrumptious Final Course will arrive on June thirtieth, almost 5 years after the run-and-gun platformer debuted. A trailer that emerged at The Sport Awards reveals extra of that attractive Nineteen Thirties-style...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inkwell Isle#D L C Isle
nintendoeverything.com

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course gets release date, trailer

It’s been a long wait for The Delicious Last Course DLC for Cuphead, but Studio MDHR finally provided an update during The Game Awards 2021 today. All Switch players can access the new content starting on June 30, 2022. Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course features Cuphead and Mugman...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

PlayStation Reveals Delicious Food Inspired by The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4, & Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Australian arm of Sony Interactive Entertainment has set out to show that the connection between games and food goes beyond snacking in front of the screen. Today they revealed three videos in which three popular eating establishments in Sydney and Melbourne prepared dishes inspired by Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us: Part II and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Ubisoft Quartz: Announce Trailer

Available now in NA via Ghost Recon Breakpoint PC is a new way for players to experience exclusive in-game content via DIGITS from Ubisoft. However, unlike traditional micro-transactions which are bound to a single account, these unique NFTs (that’s non fungible tokens – unique irreplaceable items) that can be sold to other players. The scheme is entitled Ubisoft Quartz and it’s in Beta right now. Check out the trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Gets a Gameplay Trailer at Last

At last, we finally got our first actual look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 today at The Game Awards via its first ever actual gameplay trailer. Before the announcement, we learned the trailer is apparently entirely gameplay, with no pure cinematics involved. Take a look at the 6 minutes of gameplay below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cramgaming.com

Breakwaters Launch Trailer

The game Breakwaters from Soaring Pixels Games comes to PC via Steam today in early access. Take a look at the launch trailer. Adventure through an ever-changing oceanic world that evolves the way you interact with water. Swim, sail, and fly to find new islands with unique resources to build, craft, and survive. Join friends online and build a home to defend, or defeat massive Titans bringing calm to the waves.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Cuphead DLC Release Date Revealed at The Game Awards

Cuphead’s long-awaited The Delicious Last Course DLC has finally received a release date at The Game Awards show. The trailer by Studio MDHR revealed that the Cuphead DLC release date would officially be June 30, 2022. Players will be able to play through new brand new levels and encounter new bosses in D.L.C. island, as well as make use of the brand new playable character named Ms. Chalice!
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Sonic Frontiers – Announce Trailer

Good news for Sonic fans as SEGA’s Sonic Team announce a new game, Sonic Frontiers coming in 2022. Sonic Team presents…Sonic Frontiers, arriving Holiday 2022! An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity, open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more!
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Scrap Riders Reveal Teaser

A cyberpunk themed pixel art styled beat em up from Microids, Scrap Riders makes its debut. Scrap Riders is a pixel art adventure game set in a cyberpunk future. Become Rast, a member of the outlaw bikers gang Scrap Riders, make your way through the wastelands and the big metropolis controlled by corporations. Act as a smuggler with caustic humor to survive in this post-apocalyptic world.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – World Premiere Reveal

Focus Entertainment/Saber Interactive revealed the next game in the Warhammer 40K franchise with the surprise announcement of Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Sniper Elite 5 – Reveal Trailer

Rebellion presents Sniper Elite 5 coming to consoles and PC in 2022. Take a look at the reveal trailer. As part of a covert US Rangers operation to weaken the Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany, Karl makes contact with the French Resistance. Soon they uncover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can even invade Europe: Operation Kraken. It’s Karl’s mission to take out the high-ranking Nazi officers and end Operation Kraken once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Evil West – Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog present the gameplay reveal trailer for the action-packed Evil West. The game plans to release on consoles and PC next year. Get a thunder-packed uppercut of adrenaline in today’s trailer with fast-paced and visceral third-person combat. Paint your lightning-fueled gauntlet with monster blood using brutal combos as you blast your way through various weird west locations. Face hulking abominations, screeching monstrosities, and ancient vampires and ram them all back to hell one piece at a time in spectacular boss fights and encounters.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse – Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Many people will be drooling over this announcement and trailer, us included. Here’s the full press release for Quantic Dream’s in development Star Wars Eclipse. Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher today unveiled Star Wars Eclipse™ with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer during The Game Awards™ 2021. Created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Eclipse™ is Quantic Dream’s most ambitious project to date and is currently in early stages of development.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE PC Version – Announcement Trailer

Great news for PC gamers as Square Enix announced that their previously console exclusive FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE comes to PC. You won’t have to wait that long either, as the game releases via the Epic Games Store on December 16th. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE PC is...
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Cuphead DLC Finally Gets a Release Date and Boss Fights Gameplay

Studio MDHR has released new gameplay footage and confirmed the release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course DLC. This DLC will add a new playable character, new boss fights, and an entirely new location for the players to explore around. It is confirmed to launch on June 30, 2022, for the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

Arcade Paradise | Games, Games & More Games Trailer

Wired Productions/Nosebleed Interactive showcase more of their retro themed game, Arcade Paradise. The game comes to consoles and PC in 2022. Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the 90s-fuelled retro arcade adventure. Playing as Ashley, your father, Gerald (voiced by The Witcher’s Geralt, Doug Cockle), has gone to the Riviera and given you the keys to his laundry business tasking you to run the tedious day-to-day. Rather than washing rags for a living, you decide to turn the family laundromat into the ultimate arcade. Play, profit and purchase new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, inspired by a generation of Arcade games from the 80s and 90s. Arcade Paradise will feature newly created ‘classics’ such as Knuckles and Knees, Zombat 2, Woodgals Adventure, Vostok 2093, Gravichase and the bodacious Racer Chaser in FULL 3D and many more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy