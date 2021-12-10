ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 2 Released! @circuitpython

By Dan Halbert
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is CircuitPython 7.1.0-beta.2, the third beta release for CircuitPython 7.1.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues we may still address for 7.1.0. Initial port for Raspberry Pi Broadcom-based boards. Preliminary support for asyncio cooperative multitasking. bitmaptools: dithering and alphablend are new. keypad.Events now include timestamps. framebufferio: support...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Using the SAMD51 True Random Number Generator @weasdown @MicrochipMakes

William Easdown investigates using the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) in the Microchip SAMD51 microcontroller:. Lately, I’ve been wanting to learn how to do direct register access on the SAM family of microcontrollers. I have a SAMD51-based Adafruit Feather M4 Express board, so was looking through the SAMD51’s datasheet to work out which registers I could do something useful with while not having to dive too deep into the microcontroller.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 12/9/2021 featuring Adabot & the Machine Line

Adabot navigating the machine line (0:04) New product RP2040 Kee Boar Driver fresh out of the Pick ‘n Place and passing testing (0:31) Pick ‘n place scanning fiducials and placing USB-C connectors (1:11) Selective solder machine soldering rotary encoders onto MacroPad boards (1:27) QT Py RP2040 testers side...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

The Home Computer Course Magazine (1983-84) in the Internet Archive #VintageComputing #RetroComputing @internetarchive @KaySavetz

The Home Computer Course (ISSN 0265-2919) was a partwork magazine published by Orbis Publishing in the United Kingdom during 1983 and 1984, covering the subject of home computer technology. It ran for 24 weekly issues, before being succeeded by The Home Computer Advanced Course. Each issue contained articles on various...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython Multitasking, Dune Gom Jabbar and more! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,213 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week and being subscribed...
COMPUTERS
