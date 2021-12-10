ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Will Happen To Arm Now?

Surprising almost no one, the US Federal Trade Commission has moved to block Nvidia's acquisition of Arm. We have written a lot about this deal and Arm in general, and wanted to touch on the topic in light of this news. We will save the background on this deal for that...

MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
Intel To Spend $7 Billion on Big Malaysia Chipmaking Expansion

The chip packaging is already done in Malaysia so they aren't moving jobs out of the US for this. They still have the bulk of their fabs and engineers in the US and other western countries, but the CPU dies all get shipped overseas for the final assembly. From there most will go to China where they get assembled into a PC that's sold by companies like Dell or HP.
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MarketWatch

SPX Flow agrees to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in all-cash deal valued at $3.8 billion

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
TheConversationAU

Why 'buy now, pay later' stocks fell in 2021, and what's in store

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies were among the stock market darlings of 2020 – and nowhere more than in Australia, the birthplace of pioneering companies Afterpay and Zip Co. There are 15 BNPL companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), more than any other exchange in the world. But if you took a punt and bought shares in any of them over 2021, there’s a good chance you’ve lost money. The state of the sector isn’t as bad, however, as suggested by news reports claiming stock have plunged an average of 80% in 2021. Those reports reflect calculations...
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed about $250 million into Nubank's IPO, report says. The Brazilian fintech's ties to Sequoia Capital may help explain why.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought close to 30 million shares of Nubank during its initial public offering this week, Bloomberg reported, likely costing it about $250 million at the IPO price of $9. The famed investor's conglomerate already piled $500 million into the Brazilian fintech in June. Berkshire may have...
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
