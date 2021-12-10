What Will Happen To Arm Now?

SPX Flow Inc. , a provider of process software for the nutrition, health and industrial markets, said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Lone Star Funds in an all-cash deal valued at about $3.8 billion. The price is equal to a premium of about 40% over SPX Flow's closing price on July 16, the last trading day before a Wall Street Journal report that the company had received an unsolicited bid. Robert Hull, chair of the SPX Flow board, said the company held talks with "multiple strategic and financial parties" to evaluate the deal against the company's standalone prospects, performance and outlook. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which the company will be privately held. As part of the deal, SPX Flow has agreed to suspend its quarterly dividend with immediate effect. Shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 48% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO