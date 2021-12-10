Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 4 days ago

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm...

blog.adafruit.com

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
adafruit.com

Space Bear Claw #WearableWednesday #3DPrinting

Jazza on YouTube learns the power of scaling a model with 3D Printing. Inspired by Warhammer miniatures they craft a life-size wearable space bear claw!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

How to build a working external 5.25″ USB floppy drive #VintageComputing #IBMPC

(Video) Converting an external 3,5″ USB floppy drive to run a big old 5.25″ drive. It should not work in theory, but it actually does work. All it took was a very old NEC USB Drive (Model UF0001) and an Intel passive 26 pin to 34 pin converter like this here: https://store.cwc-group.com/c74972.html .. hook that up to a good old Teac FD-55GFR and you’re ready to go!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Adafruit Youtube#Adafruit Ask#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython
adafruit.com

Bop that Minecraft! #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Seth Altobelli decided to make Minecraft just that little bit more difficult to control by using a Raspberry Pi Pico as the control board for a Bop It toy. You steer using an accelerometer that he added and the you hit one of the buttons to move. The other buttons are used for other commands and for jumping. He doesn’t go into the coding too much, but I assume he’s using the Pico to translate between the Bop It’s controls and a HID input. It makes Minecraft much easier incredibly difficult to control, but it’s certainly a cool project!
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

DESQview/X : The forgotten mid-1990s OS from the future #VintageComputing @TheLunduke

What is DESQview/X? Many people, in the current day and age, may have never even heard of this system from the mid-1990s. Its predecessor, DESQview (without the “/X”) which was first released in 1985, was a multi-tasking, windowing system for DOS. It allowed someone, with very modest PC hardware, to run multiple text-mode DOS applications at the same time. With overlapping, resizable windows. DESQview had true, preemptive multi-tasking. Fast. Stable. Lightweight, Impressive.
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Tesla Cyberwhistle with actual tooting action #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Tesla Cyber Whistle look alike, that can actually make noise!. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/90382-twhistla-tesla-cyberwhistle-with-actual-tooting-ac/files. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless...
ENGINEERING
adafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – GPIO Ribbon Cable 2×10 IDC Cable – 20 pins 12″ long

NEW PRODUCT – GPIO Ribbon Cable 2×10 IDC Cable – 20 pins 12″ long. Connect this to that! If you want to bridge those contacts out onto another PCB, you’ll want this GPIO Ribbon Cable! Has a nice soft flexible 20-line 0.05″ ribbon cable and keyed IDC connectors. Good for JTAG connections, in particular – but is useful for anything really.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

9V Duracell Container #3DThursday #3DPrinting

After downloading & printing the Used Battery Container by Elite_Worm (https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4881782) I seen one comment asking for a 9V version. I thought to myself I could probably design something like that so I tried it out and am very happy with the result. This was my 1st attempt a making a multi part model. At full size it measures approx. 7″ x 4-3/8″ x 13″ (177.8mm x 111.13mm x 330.2mm).
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

QTPy Stargate #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Every week we’ll 3D print designs from the community and showcase slicer settings, use cases and of course, Time-lapses!. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

ICYMI Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter: CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 1, Discord 32K and Projects Galore! #Python #ICYMI #CircuitPython @micropython @ThePSF

If you missed Tuesday’s Python on Microcontrollers Newsletter, here is the ICYMI (in case you missed it) version. To never miss another issue, subscribe now! – You’ll get one terrific newsletter each Tuesday (before this post). 9,238 subscribers worldwide!. The next newsletter goes out in a week...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

The Home Computer Course Magazine (1983-84) in the Internet Archive #VintageComputing #RetroComputing @internetarchive @KaySavetz

The Home Computer Course (ISSN 0265-2919) was a partwork magazine published by Orbis Publishing in the United Kingdom during 1983 and 1984, covering the subject of home computer technology. It ran for 24 weekly issues, before being succeeded by The Home Computer Advanced Course. Each issue contained articles on various...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Using the SAMD51 True Random Number Generator @weasdown @MicrochipMakes

William Easdown investigates using the True Random Number Generator (TRNG) in the Microchip SAMD51 microcontroller:. Lately, I’ve been wanting to learn how to do direct register access on the SAM family of microcontrollers. I have a SAMD51-based Adafruit Feather M4 Express board, so was looking through the SAMD51’s datasheet to work out which registers I could do something useful with while not having to dive too deep into the microcontroller.
COMPUTERS
