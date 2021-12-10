ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of Notre Dame stars forgo Fiesta Bowl and enter NFL draft

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Two of the most exciting players in the last quarter century of Notre Dame football have officially played their final downs for the Fighting Irish. It doesn’t come as much of a surprise but Friday saw both Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams officially opt-out of playing in the Fiesta Bowl and declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

Some fans may get upset about it and sure that’s your right. If it’s not the College Football Playoff however, I have no problem whatsoever with a pair of guys who likely aren’t going to gain much by playing in what is essentially an exhibition game to close the 2021 season.

We all remember what happened to Jaylon Smith in the Fiesta Bowl and lord knows nobody wants to see that happen to anyone.

