A version of this story about Rufus Wainwright first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. From the time he was a kid, Rufus Wainwright was vaguely aware of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart, a group of a few hundred nuns who defied the conservative archdiocese of Los Angeles in the 1960s in order to work for progressive causes. Wainwright’s mother, singer Kate McGarrigle, had been traumatized by the strict Catholic nuns she encountered growing up in Montreal, but his grandfather’s second wife grew up in L.A. and spoke glowingly of the nuns who had taught her in school there.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO