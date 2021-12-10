ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas abortion providers just won a case. Here's why it's not time to celebrate.

By Hayes Brown
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court on Friday handed down a big decision in a case involving a challenge to Texas’ restrictive abortion law. But its decision does not directly address the constitutionality of restrictions on abortions. Instead, this decision is about who can sue and be sued to stop Texas’ law from being...

www.msnbc.com

Washington Post

Texas abortion providers ‘won’ in court Friday. The future is bleaker than ever.

Leah Litman is an assistant professor of law at the University of Michigan and host of the Supreme Court podcast "Strict Scrutiny." The Supreme Court on Friday held that a federal court could hear the constitutional challenge to the notorious Texas S.B. 8, the state law that in effect prohibits abortions more than six weeks after a woman’s last period. But that is all the Supreme Court held. For advocates of a woman’s right to choose abortion, the outcome is better than a ruling that the law could not be challenged. But there is little reason to celebrate this decision.
MySanAntonio

Texas Republicans celebrate, Democrats decry latest Supreme Court ruling on state's abortion law

Some Texas politicians took to social media to celebrate while others condemned the Supreme Court's latest ruling on state Senate Bill 8, which prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and has been dubbed the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The country's highest court is allowing the bill to remain in effect, but ruled that abortion providers may sue the state over the ban.
Reason.com

Here Is Why a Texas Judge Concluded That the State's Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional

S.B. 8, the Texas law that bans abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, relies on a novel enforcement mechanism that was designed to evade early judicial review: It authorizes lawsuits by "any person" against "any person" who performs or facilitates a prohibited abortion and promises plaintiffs at least $10,000 in "statutory damages," plus reimbursement of their legal expenses, if they win. That "unique and unprecedented" arrangement, a Texas judge ruled yesterday, violates the state constitution's standing requirements for civil actions, the separation of powers, and the right to due process.
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA “Disappointed” By Supreme Court’s “Chilling” Decision In Texas Abortion Case

SAG-AFTRA says it’s “disappointed” by Friday’s Supreme Court decision that allows Texas’ anti-abortion law to stand, saying that it exposes SAG-AFTRA members to “real risk” through the lack of basic reproductive healthcare. That law, Senate Bill 8, prohibits abortions after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, generally after about six weeks of pregnancy, and allows private citizens to sue abortion providers and anyone else who assists them in the procedure. The actors union called the law “deplorable and alarming,” and the high court’s ruling “chilling.” “SAG-AFTRA objects to any law that places our members at risk,” the union said in a statement....
thecut.com

What’s Next for the Extreme Texas Abortion Ban?

In May, Texas governor Greg Abbott signed into law an abortion ban that feels inconceivably extreme, even by his state’s standards. Senate Bill 8 banned abortion past the point of fetal “cardiac activity” — in practical terms, around six weeks — even in cases where pregnancies result from incest or rape. Though cruel, this type of ban is not uncommon, particularly not in a year that’s seen state legislatures pass a record 106 abortion restrictions so far. But S.B. 8 takes the unprecedented step of empowering private citizens to police their neighbors, placing at least a $10,000 “bounty on people who provide or aid abortions, inviting random strangers to sue them,” according to a federal lawsuit challenging the policy. So on top of being unconstitutional, S.B. 8 incentivizes vigilantes to sue strangers on suspicion of abetting abortion.
