Don't Pay Much Attention to Where Burks Ranks in Early Mock Drafts

By Andy Hodges
 4 days ago

Where did ESPN's Mel Kiper put Treylon Burks in latest update on Big Board?

Everybody and their assistant has a mock draft these days, which has Arkansas fans' attention after Treylon Burks' announcement earlier this week .

The hard work will be over the next few weeks.

It will be a never-ending stream of workouts, interviews. The medical research alone and poking, prodding is mind-boggling.

And it all goes into determining where a player is selected.

On Mel Kiper's latest draft board , Burks is No. 24 but all of that is just an early initial guess based on what they've seen in practices and games.

Others have him as high as 16th, but that means absolutely nothing, either.

What he does at the NFL Combine and pro day workouts will be the biggest factor on moving up and down in the selection process.

Burks, a Warren native, is considered a sure-fire first round pick ... at least by everyone before the in-depth examinations begin. Those are often more in-depth than an investigation for a federal job with a high security clearance.

What teams find there can often launch a player up the scale or one of those mysterious draft-night slides.

Burks' first year was a waste and frustrating for him and fans. For some reason that staff couldn't figure out how to get him the ball consistently.

Then a pandemic messed up 2020.

Through all of that he had the numbers to get NFL teams interested. The information teams give out before all of the examinations begin was good enough to prompt him to declare for the draft and forego the Outback Bowl.

No problems there.

But it is a grown man's decision.

Now he has to do the hard work to make it the correct choice.

