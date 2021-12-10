ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Meet the Rutherford basketball player who was voted News Herald Athlete of the Week

By Dustin Kent, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ceEDb_0dJdj42a00

Rutherford basketball player Braniya Baker has been voted this week's News Herald Athlete of the Week for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 4.

The sophomore guard earned 33.61 percent of the 15,637 votes cast by News Herald readers, beating out other nominees such as Joe Carpenter of Bozeman (23.25 percent), Samiyah Smiley of Bay High School (13.99 percent), Braden Masker of Arnold High School (10.47 percent), Romero Black of Rutherford High School (8.84 percent), Zamiyah Hill of Mosley High School (4.60 percent), Alex Steen of Arnold High School (3.81 percent), and Nick Hejke of Mosley High School (1.41 percent).

Baker averaged 18.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 steals over three games for the Rams. Baker scored 26 points against Marianna and 22 points against Sneads.

We asked Braniya to answer a series of questions relating to or entirely unrelated to her chosen sport.

Previous AOTW winner:North Bay Haven basketball player Aleena Khan

And:Mosley junior cornerback Isaac Paul

Also:Mosley linebacker Jordan Whitely

What is your favorite sports moment?

So far when we played Arnold this year was my favorite sports moment. We all came together as a team to win.

How/When did you get started playing your sport?

When I was about 6 years old, my sister and I started playing at the Boys and Girls Club.

What do you love about the sport you play?

I love being able to play with my friends.

Who is an athlete you look up to and why?

Steph Curry, I like his pull up game.

What is your greatest non-athletic talent?

I like to do crossword puzzles.

What is your favorite movie?

Love and Basketball.

What is your favorite food?

Subway.

What's on your playlist right now?

Caterpillars to Butterflies by Yungeenace.

What is the best advice you’ve ever been given?

To never give up, and to keep shooting.

What is one thing you're excited about right now?

My family is coming to my games!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

DC attorney general sues far-right groups over Jan. 6 attack

Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against far-right groups Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The 84-page civil complaint, which also lists dozens of individuals, alleges violations of local D.C. and federal laws,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Former NFL player who killed six people had stage 2 CTE, autopsy finds

A coroner said an autopsy shows unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of a former NFL player who authorities say fatally shot six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April. The 20 years ex-football pro Phillip Adams spent playing football "definitely ... gave rise" to a diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, known as CTE, said Dr. Ann McKee, who examined Adams' brain.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Baker, FL
City
Marianna, FL
Bay County, FL
Sports
The Hill

Democrats to increase debt ceiling by $2.5T

Democrats will vote as soon as Tuesday to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, which they expect will lift the nation’s borrowing cap until 2023. Senate Democrats unveiled a resolution to raise the debt ceiling on Tuesday, shortly before they are scheduled to take a procedural vote on the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Basketball#The Week Of#Basketball Player#News Herald#Bay High School#Arnold High School#Rutherford High School#Mosley High School#Aotw
NBC News

Elon Musk is Time's 2021 'Person of the Year.' He doesn't deserve it.

After another year of pandemic mitigation measures, vaccine rollouts and health care inequities, Time magazine announced its Person of the Year for 2021. Last year’s selection of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was, arguably, a snub of the health care workers who have spent the last two years protecting the U.S. — and the world — from Covid-19. But instead of remedying that oversight this year, Time decided to make it much, much worse by selecting the richest man in the world for its 2021 honor: Elon Musk.
ECONOMY
The Hill

Afghan family condemns lack of punishment for fatal drone strike

The family members of the 10 Afghan civilians killed in a botched U.S. drone strike in August said Tuesday they are frustrated and upset that no U.S. service members involved in the mistake will be punished. Three brothers of Zemerai Ahmadi – a longtime aid worker who was killed along...
WORLD
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

181
Followers
146
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy