Partisan school board races? Florida wants to inject more politics, division into public schools | Commentary

A man against public school mask mandates holds a sign up after a pro-mask speaker finishes talking at an Orange County School Board meeting in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Lizzie Heintz/Orlando Sentinel

Think about everything you hate most about political campaigns.

The lies. The attacks. The division. The dark money. Even the ghost candidates who haunt Florida races.

Now put all that nastiness into one big pot of stink stew.

That’s what party bosses on both sides of the aisle want to inject into school boards all over Florida.

They want to take school board races — which have historically been low-key, reasonable nonpartisan affairs — and turn them into partisan food fights.

If that happens, forget discussions about things like school renovations and vocational training. We’ll be watching nonstop screaming matches about critical race theory, face masks and transgender athletes.

Sensible debates over school start times, classroom security and services for special-needs kids will take a back seat to candidates combing through middle-school libraries looking for books that dare to discuss evolution and homosexuality.

I’d say this idea to inject partisanship into public schools is a solution in search of a problem. But that’s too generous. It’s not a solution to anything. It’s a problem in search of a breeding ground.

Republican legislators whose top education priorities have been vouchers for private schools have drafted a bill that asks Floridians to vote to make all school board races partisan. And they have the support of some Democratic Party leaders as well.

This disturbs people who care more about education than politics — people like Karen Castor Dentel.

Dentel is an Orange County School Board member who would probably personally benefit by partisan school races.

She is after all, a proud Democrat, and her district is solidly blue — with nearly twice as many registered Democratic voters as Republicans. Having a “D” next to her name on the ballot would only bolster her chances in future elections.

But Dentel knows that more partisanship in school board races is a bad idea.

“It’s actually kind of dangerous,” Dentel said, referring to recent meetings where people — some who don’t even have kids in public schools — have shown up with guns, tasers and pepper spray, threatening school board members because partisan operatives got them worked up about issues that have little to do with education.

“People are throwing chum in the water,” Dentel said. “They take the smallest issue and turn it into a war — an all-out culture war.”

Similar thoughts come from the Florida League of Women Voters. President Cecile Scoon said: “Education should be fact-based. In math, 2+2 = 4. In history, things happened or they didn’t. When you politicize what you teach your children, that’s just very dangerous.”

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Joe Gruters disagrees. Gruters, the state senator leading the charge to turn school board races into partisan affairs, says party affiliation helps voters understand the “core beliefs and values that you commonly share.”

So he and a few other hardcore partisans, including Anthony Sabatini and Randy Fine, want to change the law. They know they’d probably lose seats in places like Orange, where the blue county has elected multiple GOP school board members. But they hope red-meat issues would help them pick up more seats in red counties.

Orange County Democratic Party leader Wes Hodge likes the idea as well. (Yes, the Democrats who support this plan are on Team Sabatini.)

Hodge says he’s sick of seeing Republican candidates pretend they have Democratic leanings in nonpartisan races to try to score votes. “We support transparency in our local government, and that begins at the ballot box, where voters are provided with the political ideology of the candidates,” he said.

I say the party bosses support laziness.

Instead of voters actually doing research or, heaven forbid, watch a candidate forum, they just want voters to look for R’s and D’s on their ballots. Keep in mind: Any voter can still find out the party affiliation of any candidate for any race right now. They just have do a modicum of research before they walk into a voting booth. Apparently, party leaders think that’s too much to ask.

Then there’s the whole issue of Florida’s closed primary system that allows stooge and ghost candidates to run with the intent of closing down the primaries so that many voters never even get a chance to cast a meaningful vote.

Right now, every voter gets to choose between all the candidates in their school board district. With partisan elections, that would change.

If there’s a saving grace to this bad idea, it’s that party bosses can’t enact their plan without your approval. And that seems unlikely. Floridians voted in 1998 to make school board races nonpartisan. And there’s been little evidence the system you supported isn’t working.

You probably already know this. Think about how many nasty races you’ve seen for partisan offices such as Congress and the Legislature. Now, try to recall how many divisive, lie-filled school board races you’ve seen. There have been some, but certainly fewer than the partisan races we witness every cycle.

Dentel knows she could use that division to her political advantage if races were partisan. She could remind voters that she’s a true blue Democrat and run ads that say none of her fellow Dems should ever vote for some rotten Republican. By doing so in her Dem-heavy district, she could probably punch her ticket to re-election as long as she wanted.

“It would make it easier to rile up the people in my district,” she said. “But I don’t need that. School board members shouldn’t have to check in with party leaders to see what they’re thinking. We want to do what’s best for kids.”

smaxwell@orlandosentinel.com