Levittown, PA

Not enough cooks in the kitchen, Georgine's Jr. in Levittown closing amid staff shortage

By James McGinnis, Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
Arrivederci signora!

Georgine’s is closing one of its two restaurants because it can’t find enough workers.

The Route 413 location often known as Georgine’s Jr. will close Sunday in Bristol Township. Georgine’s other flagship location with the lounge, dining and banquet halls will remain open on nearby Newport Road.

While Georgine's is a full sit down restaurant, Georgine's Jr. focused more on takeout, where it is not unusual to wait in a long, but quick-moving cafeteria style line to order and pick up full platters of everything from veal parmigiana to fried shrimp.

“We just can’t find enough workers,” said co-owner Dave Reifsneider. “It’s all sorts of positions — wait staff, cooks, everything.”

Founded in 1977, Georgine’s currently employs about 50 people and has more than a dozen open positions, said Reifsneider.

“We can’t make it work with the two locations and the people we have,” he said. The restaurant said it is also struggling to maintain prices.

“We always tried to give our customers great food at reasonable prices and value for their hard-earned dollars We can no longer do that under these current market conditions.”

Georgine's recently had to update its menu to reflect the availability of some products. The restaurant also said it would also scale back the number of holiday parties and reservations this year.

"The hardest problem now is finding help," said Rosie Reifsneider, who oversees banquet hall reservations. "Depending on my staffing, I'm going to have to cut it off."

Dave Reifsneider said the family owns the "Georgine's Jr." property on Route 413 and could re-open that location someday.

"Nothing is off the table," he said.

Contact reporter James McGinnis at jmcginnis@couriertimes.com

Beth Greenwood
4d ago

Sad to hear this, but it happening more and more. People depend on government hand outs, but these will become to an end with fewer people at jobs to pay the taxes for the government hand outs

Jim Taylor
4d ago

Well , as the mailbox money runs out and the child welfare money comes to an end people who have lived off the government hand outs like leaches will have reality to face come January and this leader who is killing small business is to blame

