Memphis, TN

Four men take police on chase in stolen Dodge Charger

By Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men were arrested Thursday after police say they stole a Dodge Charger and led them on a chase moments before crashing in Hickory Hill.

Memphis police located the stolen Dodge Charger on Woody Lane and attempted to stop the vehicle, but driver Jarvis Coleman sped off.

Police said they began chasing after the vehicle. The pursuit ended shortly after when the Charger crashed into a fence.

Coleman, 19, attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was later arrested.

Octavius Sanders, 19, who was in the front passenger seat, exited the vehicle and approached another vehicle nearby, according to court documents.

Police say Sanders pointed a gun at the driver and yelled “drive” as he attempted to get into the car but was unsuccessful due to officers catching up with him.

Sanders had six grams of marijuana, a digital scale and a stolen handgun on him when he was taken into custody. Police said the gun was previously stolen from a Nissan located on Spottswood on Dec. 5.

Backseat passengers, Monterrio Smith, 22, and Ryan Gragg, 19, were also taken into custody. Police say they located a small bag of marijuana in Gragg’s pocket when arresting him.

Officers say they located 27 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and two handguns in the Charger. One of the handguns had been modified with a switch to make it fire fully automatically.

All four men were charged with multiple crimes including possession of a controlled substance with intent and theft of property.

