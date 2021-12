"The case of the missing fork in my lunch." I don't know what to think about this one. Maybe you can help straighten me out. Here goes. New Year's Day Jan. 1, 2022, brings a new approach to environmental protection from all your favorite Yakima (and Washington) restaurants. Gone will be the automatic assumption that all customers need single-use foodservice items like utensils, condiments, and straws with food orders. The driver is to curtail waste. The DOE says nearly one trillion single-use foodservice products are disposed or littered each year in the United States, according to a 2021 Upstream report.

