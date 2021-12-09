ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers favored on road at Bengals in Week 14 matchup

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpCbp_0dJdhdaE00

The 49ers did a face-plant in their Week 13 matchup with the Seahawks, but they still find themselves favored on the road in Week 14 in Cincinnati. Tipico Sports Book has the 49ers favored by 2.5 against the 7-5 Bengals.

It turns out the 49ers weren’t the only team in this matchup that face-planted last week. While San Francisco struggled on the road in Seattle, the Bengals were getting blown out 41-22 at home by the Chargers. It was their third loss in their last five games. For the 49ers their loss to the Seahawks snapped a three-game winning streak. They’ve won three of their last five and four of their last six.

Despite the Bengals owning a better record than San Francisco, the more advanced metrics point to the 49ers actually fielding the better team this season. Most traditional counting stats make this matchup look very even, which it is, but the deeper metrics offer a glimpse into why San Francisco is favored on the road.

Football Outsiders’ DVOA has the Bengals ranked 23rd in offensive DVOA, 15th on defense and 19th overall. The 49ers going into Week 14 are ranked No. 4 on offense, No. 9 on defense and No. 7 overall.

Even though the 49ers have some injury issues with leading receiver Deebo Samuel and leading rusher Elijah Mitchell both missing practice Thursday, the Bengals have a problem with quarterback Joe Burrow who’s nursing an injury to the pinky on his throwing hand. That surely also factors into Sunday’s line.

If the 49ers can go on the road this week without Samuel, Mitchell and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and knock off a pretty good Bengals team, it would go a long way toward shaking off a bad loss to a division rival last week.

Comments / 1

Related
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 15

We had some major movement in the playoff picture this week, so let’s waste no time and dive in. No. 1: New England Patriots (9-4) Remaining opponents: Bills, Colts, Jaguars, Dolphins. Projected finish: 12-5 Well, here we are. The Patriots have gone 7-0 in the last eight weeks, and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Behind the scenes of 49ers’ NFL Week 14 overtime win over Bengals

CINCINNATI — “That was a damn playoff game out there,” said George Kittle, still fired up in his John Lennon yellow-tinted sunglasses, in the tunnel of Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday night, an hour after Niners 26, Bengals 23. Overtime. “I mean, every game’s a playoff game...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#49ers#Seahawks#Football Outsiders#American Football#Tipico Sports Book#Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Winners, losers from 49ers Week 14 overtime win vs. Bengals

The 49ers coughed up a 14-point lead but finally emerged victorious in overtime versus the Bengals, prompting some clear-cut winners and losers. It was far from perfect. And to quote San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa, “we almost blew it.”. But the Niners still managed to survive 17 unanswered...
CINCINNATI, OH
49erswebzone

Playoff Picture: 49ers move up to NFC sixth-seed following wild Week 14 win vs. Bengals

If the San Francisco 49ers keep winning, they won't have to worry about whatever is happening with the teams fighting below them to enter the playoffs. The 49ers entered Week 14 in the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff picture. However, Sunday's rollercoaster overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals has boosted them back into the sixth-seed spot, where they sat before a Week 13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
FanSided

George Kittle was most vital in 49ers win over Bengals in Week 14

George Kittle, the ‘People’s Tight End,’ had his best game for the season, as the 49ers got an important win over the Bengals thanks to a big game. The San Francisco 49ers decided to cause a bit of panic among their fans, but the Niners got an invaluable victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with a 26-23 overtime nailbiter.
NFL
FanSided

3 stats from Bengals week 14 loss to 49ers that are unacceptable

The Cincinnati Bengals lost an overtime game to the San Francisco 49ers and fans might be more frustrated about this loss than any of the other five losses on the resumé. The team was down 20-6 but forced overtime only to lose because Zac Taylor wasn’t aggressive when he needed to be.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Urban Meyer Met With Jaguars Owner On Sunday

Urban Meyer isn’t the first first-time NFL head coach to struggle in his inaugural season with a team and he won’t be the last. But amid a tumultuous 2-11 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are increasing signs that he could be in having a very short run.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy