49ers favored on road at Bengals in Week 14 matchup

The 49ers did a face-plant in their Week 13 matchup with the Seahawks, but they still find themselves favored on the road in Week 14 in Cincinnati. Tipico Sports Book has the 49ers favored by 2.5 against the 7-5 Bengals.

It turns out the 49ers weren’t the only team in this matchup that face-planted last week. While San Francisco struggled on the road in Seattle, the Bengals were getting blown out 41-22 at home by the Chargers. It was their third loss in their last five games. For the 49ers their loss to the Seahawks snapped a three-game winning streak. They’ve won three of their last five and four of their last six.

Despite the Bengals owning a better record than San Francisco, the more advanced metrics point to the 49ers actually fielding the better team this season. Most traditional counting stats make this matchup look very even, which it is, but the deeper metrics offer a glimpse into why San Francisco is favored on the road.

Football Outsiders’ DVOA has the Bengals ranked 23rd in offensive DVOA, 15th on defense and 19th overall. The 49ers going into Week 14 are ranked No. 4 on offense, No. 9 on defense and No. 7 overall.

Even though the 49ers have some injury issues with leading receiver Deebo Samuel and leading rusher Elijah Mitchell both missing practice Thursday, the Bengals have a problem with quarterback Joe Burrow who’s nursing an injury to the pinky on his throwing hand. That surely also factors into Sunday’s line.

If the 49ers can go on the road this week without Samuel, Mitchell and starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, and knock off a pretty good Bengals team, it would go a long way toward shaking off a bad loss to a division rival last week.