We’ve heard from Earl Sweatshirt a few times over the course of the year, with the rapper popping up on a couple tracks produced by The Alchemist—one on the producer’s collaboration with Armand Hammer, one on his collab with Boldy James, and the other on his guest-heavy solo EP. But last month we got the first taste of new solo Earl material since the Halloween 2019 release of FEET OF CLAY with the loose single “2010,” which, as it turns out, paved the way for news of a new album. SICK will arrive in about a month, with the new single “Tabula Rasa” featuring Armand Hammer giving us another idea of what the project has in store. Contrasting with the last single, this one leaves plenty of room for his collaborators’ lengthy verses all while a gentle piano-based sample fills the soundtrack.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO