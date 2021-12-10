‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Cast Revealed Nearly 2 Years After Production Halted Due to COVID-19

Longest pit stop ever? The Amazing Race season 33, which halted production in February 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finished filming this fall and the cast has finally been revealed.

This season’s racers include singing police officers from Buffalo, New York, YouTubers from Portland, a couple from Love Island, two men who stopped a 2015 terrorist attack on board a train in Europe, as well as a man who was wrongly convicted of murder back in 2005 and spent 10 years behind bars before his conviction was vacated.

The cast made it three legs into filming before the pandemic forced CBS to pause the race for 20 months. This time around, the 11 returning teams pick up from their homes and travel to London and Scotland before heading to Switzerland where host Phil Keoghan tells them “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line of leg four. From there, they travel through France, Greece, Portugal and finally Los Angeles, where the first team to cross the finish line will win the $1 million prize.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The long-running CBS series will look a little different this season due to COVID precautions. Producers particularly chose cities with low infection rates to keep the cast and crew as safe as possible, in addition to taking other measures.

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” Elise Doganieri, cocreator and executive producer, said. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

A first look at the season, shown above, gives a glimpse at the private jet adorned with the TAR logo.

“The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our No. 1 priority,” Bertram van Munster, cocreator and executive producer, also said. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

The Amazing Race premieres on CBS Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. Scroll down to meet the teams!