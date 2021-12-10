ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33 Cast Revealed Nearly 2 Years After Production Halted Due to COVID-19

By Sharon Tharp
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZCWQ_0dJdgjYh00

Longest pit stop ever? The Amazing Race season 33, which halted production in February 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, finished filming this fall and the cast has finally been revealed.

This season’s racers include singing police officers from Buffalo, New York, YouTubers from Portland, a couple from Love Island, two men who stopped a 2015 terrorist attack on board a train in Europe, as well as a man who was wrongly convicted of murder back in 2005 and spent 10 years behind bars before his conviction was vacated.

The cast made it three legs into filming before the pandemic forced CBS to pause the race for 20 months. This time around, the 11 returning teams pick up from their homes and travel to London and Scotland before heading to Switzerland where host Phil Keoghan tells them “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line of leg four. From there, they travel through France, Greece, Portugal and finally Los Angeles, where the first team to cross the finish line will win the $1 million prize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tKgOT_0dJdgjYh00
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The long-running CBS series will look a little different this season due to COVID precautions. Producers particularly chose cities with low infection rates to keep the cast and crew as safe as possible, in addition to taking other measures.

“We implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane,” Elise Doganieri, cocreator and executive producer, said. “The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

A first look at the season, shown above, gives a glimpse at the private jet adorned with the TAR logo.

“The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our No. 1 priority,” Bertram van Munster, cocreator and executive producer, also said. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

The Amazing Race premieres on CBS Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. Scroll down to meet the teams!

Comments / 0

Related
reality blurred

TAR 33 cast and changes: What was different when Amazing Race resumed

The Amazing Race 33 premieres early in 2022, and when it does, we’ll see episodes filmed in 2020 and in 2021, as the race did not start over again when production resumed early this fall. That’s one of many details about the race that were revealed yesterday and today,...
TV SERIES
NewsTimes

Inside the Herculean Effort to Resume ‘The Amazing Race’ After Its 18-Month COVID Shutdown (EXCLUSIVE)

When “The Amazing Race” Season 33 contestants hit the road in February 2020, executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri were already keeping an eye on reports of a coronavirus beginning to tear through the world. They had even mapped out alternate routes to shift the race to “Plan B” countries, and ultimately an option that would just go through South America, as parts of the world started going into lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Amazing Race’ Announces Season 33’s 11 New Teams

Covid-19 forced production to stop on season 33 of CBS’s reality competition series The Amazing Race resulting in a year and a half pitstop. Filming was finally able to resume this year, and teams once again set off on a race around the globe. Season 33 picked up production with strict safety measures in place and Phil Keoghan back to guide the action as host.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Keoghan
Person
Elise Doganieri
Deadline

‘The Amazing Race’ Unveils Season 33 Cast And Featurette; EPs & Competitors Talk Safety Protocols, “Silver Lining Moments” During Pandemic Shoot & More – TCA

Today at CBS’ Winter TCA press conference, The Amazing Race set 11 new teams for its 33rd season, which kicks off with a two-hour premiere on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The teams for the upcoming season are Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44), married educators from Martinsville, NJ; Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29), childhood friends from Sacramento, CA; Arun (56) and Natalie Kumar (28), a father and daughter from Detroit, MI; Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25), a couple from Los Angeles and Toms River, NJ, respectively; Connie (37) and Sam Greiner (39), a...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Meet the new cast of The Amazing Race, finally returning for its 33rd season

A couple of YouTube influencers, some singing cops, and a pair of radio-show-hosting twins are among the players in the 33rd season of The Amazing Race. Eleven teams will participate in the competition, which first began before the pandemic in February 2020 before going on hiatus for "the longest pit stop in the show's history." The CBS series' new season airs in January.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Amazing Race#Cbs#Covid
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'RHOA' Couple Reportedly on the Rocks

Sheree Whitfield's highly anticipated return to Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta has fans eager for an update on her love life. As reported by several blogs, Whitfield's focus on showcasing her thriving relationship with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, former party promoter Tyrone Gilliams. But as TMZ reports, her storyline may be in jeopardy. Turns out Whitfield and Gilliams are not on speaking terms after a major fallout regarding filming a scene for the upcoming 14th season.
NFL
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Welcomes New Baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Pina has welcomed her fourth child. According to E! News, Pina gave birth to a baby girl in late November. She shares the newborn with her fiance, Jaylan Banks. On Friday, Nov. 26, Pina gave birth to daughter Emma Sang Pina. Banks told E!...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miss Universe 2021 host criticised for making Indian winner ‘meow’ on stage as others spoke of accomplishments

Steve Harvey is facing criticism for asking Miss Universe winner Harnaaz Sandhu from India to do an animal impersonation on stage instead of discussing her accomplishments.Addressing the 21-year-old contestant from the north Indian city of Chandigarh, Harvey said: “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one.”“Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage,” Sandhu replied, looking visibly shocked, before adding: “I have to do this, I have no other option.”Bracing members of the audience (and possibly herself) for what was to come, Sandhu then managed a...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Are Michelle and Nayte still together since The Bachelorette?

Michelle Young has spent weeks trying to look for her perfect man on The Bachelorette, and Nayte Olukoya has been part of the line-up. Her season on the ABC dating show has seen Michelle take the men to basketball, meet their parents and shown them around her hometown. A very...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

57K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy