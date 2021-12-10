Cisco, Microsoft share gains lead Dow's 150-point climb

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Friday afternoon with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the blue-chip average. The Dow (DJIA) is trading 152 points higher (0.4%), as shares of Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT) are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Cisco's shares are up $1.77, or 3.1%, while those of Microsoft have climbed $7.82, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 63-point boost for the Dow. Coca-Cola (KO) Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the benchmark results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.