Red (Harbie’s Version): A dive deeper into Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaffers come together to dive deeper into Taylor Swift’s rerecording of her popular...

Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
iheart.com

Taylor Swift No Longer Grammy Nominee for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’

The Grammys made a change to their nominee list which means Taylor Swift and her collaborators, Jake Antonoff and St. Vincent are no longer nominees for Olivia Rodrigo’s hit album, “Sour.”. WHY??? WELL, the Grammys are NOW making a distinction between artists who are actively songwriters on a song versus...
Elle

Taylor Swift Brought Back Drunk Taylor Swift for the Perfect ‘Red’ Meme

Taylor Swift has been giving her Red From the Vault songs their shining moment on her social media—and in the case of promoting “Nothing New,” Swift pulled into the Drunk Taylor Swift archives. The singer shared two photos of her from a drunk night that went viral and became the internet's favorite meme in August 2019. “I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers,” she wrote, tagging her duet partner in the track.
NME

Taylor Swift says Billy Joel comparing her to The Beatles “broke my brain”

Taylor Swift has reacted to Billy Joel saying that she is “like that generation’s Beatles“. In a recent interview with USA Today, Joel was asked about who is favourite “current singers” were, and after praising Adele, he referred to Swift as the Fab Four of her generation. “She’s productive and...
unkantelope.com

Taylor Swift reclaims music with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift is at it again with another re-release of her old material. In review, it was well intentioned but overproduced. Last month, Swift released a brand new version of her 2012 album “Red” as “Red (Taylor’s Version).” The album was part of a project to re-record her first six albums.
theithacan.org

Review: Taylor Swift creates masterful re-recording of ‘Red’

About four weeks before the re-release of Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album, “Red,” she left a message for her fans on streaming platforms: “Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembled a heart-broken person […] A fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely […] and tortured by memories past. These are the original thirty songs that were meant for ‘Red.’” Even though it has been nine years since the antecedent album, the singer-songwriter is able to return to that tumult of emotions and create a masterpiece with her own version.
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
mymixfm.com

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff removed as songwriters from Olivia Rodrigo’s Album of the Year Grammy nomination

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have lost out on an Album of the Year nomination for next year’s Grammys. The pair had been credited as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut, SOUR, and thus would earn a Grammy trophy themselves should it win the 2022 Album of the Year award. However, an update from the Recording Academy shows that both Antonoff and St. Vincent have been removed as nominees.
statepress.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor's Version)' helps Taylor Swift regain control of her story

A lot has happened since 2012 — to us and to Taylor Swift — and her new album shows just how much we've changed. Picture yourself where you were nine years ago, all the way back to 2012. "The Avengers" was the biggest movie of the year, Gangnam Style took over YouTube, Barack Obama successfully gained a second term and everyone thought the world was about to come to a cataclysmic end.
Variety

Adele Stays on Top of Album, Singles Charts … Which Are Otherwise Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Adele kept her hold on both the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Billboard 200 album chart this week, even as holiday records began their annual December takeover of both rankings in earnest. Her fourth album, “30,” spends a second week in the No. 1 slot, with 288,000 album equivalent units. It’s the biggest second week for any album since Drake’s “Scorpion” picked up 335,000 units in its week 2 in mid-2018. Adele had some help from the calendar, and from some big-box retailers, on that front, as her second weekend in stores happened to coincide with the Black Friday holiday,...
meteamedia.org

Taylor Swift releases ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and revitalizes an entire album

Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red” on Oct. 22, 2012, and after nine years, she re-released it. With this new album comes the original 20 songs and ten additional songs released from “the vault.” Some of these songs feature other artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and an additional song with Ed Sheeran. The album in its final form is two hours long, with the longest song ‘All Too Well’ being 10 minutes in length. “The vault” refers to songs of Swift’s that she personally loves and decided to keep for future albums but sadly never got to see the light of day.
LSU Reveille

Double Album Review: Taylor Swift and Adele

Two of the most well-known female artists of today have recently released albums. Taylor Swift's re-release of “Red” or “Red TV” was put out on Nov. 12. Adele’s album “30” was released on Nov. 19. Both albums were highly anticipated by fans, and the artists did not disappoint. Starting with...
cardinalpointsonline.com

Students host listening parties for ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

As the clock ticked closer to midnight Nov. 11, junior Margaret Lawrence and her friends waited with bated breath, constantly refreshing the front page of their Spotify accounts. Sitting beside them was a box of tissues, a bottle of wine, and an autographed picture of the artist whose latest album they were waiting for. At the stroke of midnight, Lawrence’s phone screen flashed on with the notification that Taylor Swift had finally released “Red (Taylor’s Version).”
