Red (Harbie’s Version): A dive deeper into Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album.

Taylor Swift released her fourth studio album “Red” on Oct. 22, 2012, and after nine years, she re-released it. With this new album comes the original 20 songs and ten additional songs released from “the vault.” Some of these songs feature other artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, and an additional song with Ed Sheeran. The album in its final form is two hours long, with the longest song ‘All Too Well’ being 10 minutes in length. “The vault” refers to songs of Swift’s that she personally loves and decided to keep for future albums but sadly never got to see the light of day.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO