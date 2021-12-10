ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

What’s Krackin’ Southern Seafood

By Adrian Kane
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This counter-service seafood boil restaurant in Hyde Park has incredible shrimp, crab, and lobster that you can buy by the pound....

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Flight Wine + Chocolate

It’s a well-known weekend dilemma—what the heck are you supposed to do in-between lunch and dinner? That’s where Flight comes in. This wine bar combines boozy grape juice and chocolate in a way that will inspire you to book some kind of plane travel ASAP. Tasting reservations are only available Friday through Sunday at either 1pm, 3pm, or 5pm, and involve enthusiastic explanations of each wine and candy from the two owners, David and Kevin. Between the lively interior, bon bons with velvety pudding-like fillings, and copious amounts of Piper Heidsieck Champagne, don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite place to consume wine and chocolate. Grab a box of their phenomenal bark strips, a.k.a. dark chocolate sticks studded with olive oil/salt/black pepper-toasted Rice Krispies for snacking at home.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

Sourdough Sophia

When your commitment to great bread means you’re willing to spend between 15 and 30 minutes queueing in the rain, then Sourdough Sophia is for you. As the name suggests, the specialty here is baked goods, and while their baguettes and loaves are reason enough to make this a destination, you shouldn’t snooze on their chocolate babka, expensive but fun specials like a pretzel croissant triangle sandwich with smoked salmon, herby shmear and apple, a Ferrero Rocher-inspired cruffin, or a 10/10 sausage roll. If you want to skip the peak-time queues, all of their baked goods are available for click and collect. Their excellent Gentleman Barista coffee, however, is not.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Tropezón

Tropezón is an an Andalusian gin and tapas bar on Española Way. And not only is it worth weaving through the street’s omnipresent crowd of tourists, but it’s one of our favorite spots in South Beach. The space is split 50/50 between a dining room and a long bar, with an interior featuring lots of wood and legs of jamón hanging from the ceiling. In other words: exactly the kind of spot where you can spend a couple hours grazing on small plates and sipping gin. Both of those things are delicious here. They have a selection of infused gin, with infusions ranging from mango to nori and shio kombu. The food menu is mostly tapas, like a yuzu kosho tortilla and pan con tomate—but there are also larger entrees like a coffee-rubbed ribeye and arroz al horno. Whether you come to drink or eat (or, ideally, both) this is the reservation to make next time you need a fun night out involving gin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Taqueria Al Pastor

In a neighborhood that has more delicious Mexican restaurants than it does fire hydrants per capita, Taqueria Al Pastor consistently makes our favorite tacos. You should, of course, order at least one of the titular al pastor variety. It’ll come piled with strips of crispy marinated pork and cubed pineapple, and a single hefty taco will make for a respectable snack.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyde Park, NY
Hyde Park, NY
Food & Drinks
Hyde Park, NY
Lifestyle
The Infatuation

Big Jo Bakery

By night, this spacious and bright Hornsey Road spin-off from Newington Green’s Jolene is all about pizza fritta, sharing plates of mushroom and ricotta cannelloni, tamworth chops served with swede and apple, but it’s also an all-day bakery. That means that throughout the morning and afternoon you can eat (or takeaway) excellent pastries fresh from the ovens out back. You can also drink coffee and even get a bit of work done—though we absolutely would not pitch up here with our laptop riser, trackpad, and external keyboard. There’s plenty of activity at all times of day, and it’s is as good for lunchtime catch ups with workmates over slices of ricotta, potato, pancetta, and wild garlic pizza, as it is for one-on-one evening gossip sessions featuring Basque cheesecake and bottle of something organic and funky. There’s also plenty of covered seating outside and you can book via their website.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Casual Office Holiday Party

It’s the most magical time of year: office holiday party season. That one special night where you get to spend time with people you mostly like, drink together, and accumulate some juicy gossip to dissect on Slack the next day. If you’re the one tasked with making it all happen, you might be panicking right now. Hopefully this guide can help you out. It’s full of casual options great for a slightly last-minute holiday party. These places are walk-in friendly, big enough to accommodate well over a dozen of your colleagues, and offer plenty of alcohol (and some food) options.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The West Village

When you walk through the West Village, you’re bound to think a few things. “This neighborhood is very charming,” for example, and “There are a lot of high-end boutiques selling $75 candles here.” You’ll also see an absurd number of restaurants. Many of them are fantastic, and some just look fantastic—remember, brick walls and tiny wooden stools do not actually guarantee that the food will be any good. With that in mind, here are the West Village spots that are absolutely worth your time. Once you’ve found a place for dinner, check out our list of the best bars in the West Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Boon Boona Coffee

Boon Boona sources their coffee beans exclusively from Africa and roasts them in-house—the result is a rich, bold cup that you should gulp regularly. While their espresso is terrific as is, they’ll often have a berbere-kicked mocha available. It’s earthy, a little spicy, and the perfect thing to sip all morning as you walk around Capitol Hill.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood Boil#Catfish#Oysters#Food Drink#Cajun
The Infatuation

The Best Burritos In San Francisco

Burritos are so integral to San Francisco that we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw one added to the official city seal. And even though you could ask ten different people about their favorite burrito in town and get ten different answers, we’ve done the work of narrowing down the 15 best. Time to start checking them off your list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Bonnie’s

Bonnie’s is a Cantonese American restaurant in Williamsburg that’s run by someone who used to work at Win Son. (In an adorable move, he named the restaurant after his mom.) Think of a night at Bonnie’s as a party with food that’s so delicious you’re only going to want to share out of politeness. We especially like the whole stuffed rainbow trout, the egg custard topped with black bean garlic sauce and clams, and the shockingly good soy-sesame-dressed chrysanthemum salad. Try a cocktail or some golden chicken broth made from the poaching liquid of Bonnie’s cold chicken dish. And if you can’t get a reservation, know that they hold some tables and bar seats for walk-ins.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Jade Court Chinese Cuisine

The original Jade Court closed in 2019, but this Chinese restaurant has reopened in a new location in Hyde Park. It’s off the main stretch of 53rd (so it isn’t quite as busy as some of the other restaurants in the area) and is built for groups. There are a few lazy susan tables, and large format dishes on the menu, like Peking duck. The long menu has a variety of dishes like orange chicken, salt and pepper shrimp, dry chicken chili, and Szechuan beef, and a lot of cocktails too—including a shockingly good Hurricane.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Hyde Park

Hyde Park has the University of Chicago, 57th Street Beach, and President Obama’s house. It’s also home to some pretty great restaurants, which is good news since Michelle and Barack (probably) aren’t inviting you over for dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a Southern seafood boil, some handmade pasta, or vegan soul food, the places on this guide have you covered. Here are our 18 favorite spots in the neighborhood.
HYDE PARK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

14 Parish

14 Parish is an upscale Caribbean restaurant in Hyde Park, and it’s worth seeking out if you’re in the mood for spicy jerk and some rum cocktails. You’ll find dishes like jerk chicken and catfish, oxtails, and vegetarian curry. The food is really good, and the service is friendly. Just be aware that they host a lot of celebrations here, so the atmosphere can feel pretty scattered if you come during graduation, birthday party, or the UIC faculty casino night.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Superba Food + Bread - Hollywood

Superba in Venice has always been a nice fallback for chicken-pasta-salad brunches, lunches, and dinners, but the new location on Sunset in Hollywood is an absolute destination. The food is good—they’ve got vegetable-y breakfasts with eggs that let you know they’re fresh and baked goods that remind you why the restaurant’s full name is Superba Food + Bread. And later in the day you’ll find salads, hulking sandwiches, pastas, and meatier things—most of which come with generous sides. But the space! If we didn’t have anything better to do, we’d spend every morning for the rest of our lives on the patio, picking at olives and reading novels where not much happens. There are enough citrus trees and yellow-striped umbrellas to provide the illusion that you’re somewhere in the Mediterranean. Superba Hollywood will absolutely make our Patio Power Rankings this summer, but we wouldn’t mind sitting inside either, especially if we have a view of the oyster bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bodega Malbec

There’s a lot to like about this Toluca Lake spot, like its large outdoor patio, solid wine list, and the wafting smell of wood-fired barbecue that’s tempting enough to win over just about anyone. The tabla de chorizo is usually a good place to start with its mix of morcilla, Argentinian chorizo, pimenton-heavy “red” chorizo, and the thinner parrillera sausage that has a similar smoky flavor but firmer texture. Once you’ve sampled your way through this tabla, upgrade to the tabla mixta for bigger cuts of meat like the rib eye, beef tenderloin, and New York strip. Everything here is served up family-style with salt and chimichurri for easy sharing, and you can taste the difference from the wood-fired smokiness seeping into the beef and tempting you to order a third round of chorizo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Philadelphia’s New Restaurant Openings

If you tried to keep track of every brand new restaurant in Philly, your head might spin. So just read this list instead. These are the new restaurant openings that seem like they have the most potential—although keep in mind, for the ones we haven’t tried, we make no promises. Go forth and be a pioneer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Clark Street Diner

One of our favorite bakeries the entire world, Clark Street Bread took over the old 101 Coffee Shop space in Hollywood. You might remember it from an iconic Megan Thee Stallion music video. They’ve kept much of the interiors virtually the same, so you’ll still find vintage leather booths, a wraparound bar, and classic stone wall (you know, real old-school diner stuff) but have completely redone the menu. It’s a lot smaller than the old 101 one, but everything’s of higher quality—all the bread comes on their signature Clark Street baguettes and toasts, plus they have a fantastic patty melt loaded with freshly ground beef, swiss cheese, and a bit of grilled onions that we haven’t stop dreaming about since eating. Oh, and there’s a free parking lot. Open for breakfast and lunch.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

La Petite Folie

Le Petite Folie has been in Hyde Park for over 20 years, and this French spot with white tablecloths is ideal for date night, or dinner before seeing a show at the Court Theatre. The dining room is quiet and intimate, and the menu is filled with classic French dishes. There are appetizers like salmon rillettes, and entrees like steak au poivre, magret de canard, and beef Parmentier. It’s everything you want before a UIC production of Cyrano de Bergerac.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Empanada’s Place

As the ancient proverb goes: when it comes to empanadas, the more options, the merrier. Culver City’s Empanada’s Place certainly delivers on that promise with nearly 20 hand pies to choose from, each of which come fried until bubbly, golden brown. These crispy empanadas are stuffed to the brim with spicy ground beef, potatoes, or even ricotta with fresh basil and mushrooms. We’d happily spend weeks sampling each one, but their Arabe empanada holds a special place in our hearts. These triangle-shaped turnovers come with a spicy ground beef mixture including tomatoes, onions, and lots of fresh lemon juice that bursts out the moment you bite in.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
707
Followers
4K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy