Florida's Gasparilla Bowl matchup against UCF already sold out

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tmZ9F_0dJdffza00

It may not be the New Year’s Six Bowl that Florida is accustomed to, but the Gasparilla Bowl matchup against UCF on Dec. 23 will certainly feature a big-time atmosphere. Despite the fact that both teams had fairly disappointing seasons, with UF sitting at 6-6 and the Knights at 8-4, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa has already sold out of tickets for the matchup.

Considering the fact that the game is in easy driving range for both fanbases, this isn’t entirely surprising. According to the official Gasparilla Bowl Twitter account, there will be additional standing-room-only tickets for sale in the next few days.

It could very likely be a UCF-heavy crowd in this one, considering UF’s struggles down the stretch of the season and the fact that the team will be led by interim coach Greg Knox and the remaining holdovers from former coach Dan Mullen‘s staff. The Knights haven’t had a shot at the flagship university since 2006 when the Gators won 42-0 en route to their second national title.

That’s not for lack of trying, though. Some controversy came from the fact that Florida was unwilling to schedule a home-and-home with Central Florida, though the two schools ultimately came to an agreement to play two games in Gainesville (in 2024 and 2033) and one at the Bounce House in Orlando in 2030.

However, we’ll get to see these two in-state programs match up much sooner than 2024, and while neither program is at its best, it will be a nice preview for those later matchups, which will hopefully have higher stakes. UF will look to avoid its first-ever loss to UCF when it faces off against former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn’s team.

