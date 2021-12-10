ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, NY

14 Parish

By Adrian Kane
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 4 days ago
14 Parish is an upscale Caribbean restaurant in Hyde Park, and it's worth seeking out if you're in...

The Infatuation

Panca

The revolving door of restaurants in the West Village can leave us with some trust issues when choosing where to dine in the area, but Panca is reliable. It’s a lowkey Peruvian spot that’s quietly held its ground since 2008, and, in a neighborhood where last-minute dining is nearly impossible, you can easily walk in and grab a seat. Everything about Panca—from getting a table to the guarantee of good ceviche—feels easy, which we love.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Christmas Sandwiches In London

Do we know it’s Christmas time at all? Yes, yes we do. Because sprout-stuffed and cranberry-loaded sandwiches have started festively popping up in restaurants across London. Of course none of them will ever, truly, top the greedy beauty of your own late night Boxing Day creation. A gravity-defying specimen that’s just as likely to have three types of stuffing in it as it is a rogue, cranberry-bathed roastie. That said, these Christmas sandwiches have got some things you’d probably never have at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Taqueria Al Pastor

In a neighborhood that has more delicious Mexican restaurants than it does fire hydrants per capita, Taqueria Al Pastor consistently makes our favorite tacos. You should, of course, order at least one of the titular al pastor variety. It’ll come piled with strips of crispy marinated pork and cubed pineapple, and a single hefty taco will make for a respectable snack.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In The West Village

When you walk through the West Village, you’re bound to think a few things. “This neighborhood is very charming,” for example, and “There are a lot of high-end boutiques selling $75 candles here.” You’ll also see an absurd number of restaurants. Many of them are fantastic, and some just look fantastic—remember, brick walls and tiny wooden stools do not actually guarantee that the food will be any good. With that in mind, here are the West Village spots that are absolutely worth your time. Once you’ve found a place for dinner, check out our list of the best bars in the West Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
Hyde Park, NY
Food & Drinks
Hyde Park, NY
Lifestyle
Hyde Park, NY
Restaurants
The Infatuation

Where To Have A Casual Office Holiday Party

It’s the most magical time of year: office holiday party season. That one special night where you get to spend time with people you mostly like, drink together, and accumulate some juicy gossip to dissect on Slack the next day. If you’re the one tasked with making it all happen, you might be panicking right now. Hopefully this guide can help you out. It’s full of casual options great for a slightly last-minute holiday party. These places are walk-in friendly, big enough to accommodate well over a dozen of your colleagues, and offer plenty of alcohol (and some food) options.
LIFESTYLE
The Infatuation

Tropezón

Tropezón is an an Andalusian gin and tapas bar on Española Way. And not only is it worth weaving through the street’s omnipresent crowd of tourists, but it’s one of our favorite spots in South Beach. The space is split 50/50 between a dining room and a long bar, with an interior featuring lots of wood and legs of jamón hanging from the ceiling. In other words: exactly the kind of spot where you can spend a couple hours grazing on small plates and sipping gin. Both of those things are delicious here. They have a selection of infused gin, with infusions ranging from mango to nori and shio kombu. The food menu is mostly tapas, like a yuzu kosho tortilla and pan con tomate—but there are also larger entrees like a coffee-rubbed ribeye and arroz al horno. Whether you come to drink or eat (or, ideally, both) this is the reservation to make next time you need a fun night out involving gin.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Flight Wine + Chocolate

It’s a well-known weekend dilemma—what the heck are you supposed to do in-between lunch and dinner? That’s where Flight comes in. This wine bar combines boozy grape juice and chocolate in a way that will inspire you to book some kind of plane travel ASAP. Tasting reservations are only available Friday through Sunday at either 1pm, 3pm, or 5pm, and involve enthusiastic explanations of each wine and candy from the two owners, David and Kevin. Between the lively interior, bon bons with velvety pudding-like fillings, and copious amounts of Piper Heidsieck Champagne, don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite place to consume wine and chocolate. Grab a box of their phenomenal bark strips, a.k.a. dark chocolate sticks studded with olive oil/salt/black pepper-toasted Rice Krispies for snacking at home.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

PizzElla

PizzElla is a food truck that sets up in a parking lot in Edgewater, where it serves some very good Neapolitan pizza. They have a handful of options, from a classic margherita to a really delicious cacio e pepe pie that comes with a piping of ricotta parm crema on each slice. All the pizzas have a soft, bubbly dough and a great ratio of toppings. PizzElla is also BYOB, and has some picnic tables set up outside the truck.
RESTAURANTS
#Catfish#Curry#Food Drink#Uic
The Infatuation

La Petite Folie

Le Petite Folie has been in Hyde Park for over 20 years, and this French spot with white tablecloths is ideal for date night, or dinner before seeing a show at the Court Theatre. The dining room is quiet and intimate, and the menu is filled with classic French dishes. There are appetizers like salmon rillettes, and entrees like steak au poivre, magret de canard, and beef Parmentier. It’s everything you want before a UIC production of Cyrano de Bergerac.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Argentinian Restaurants In LA

While Argentina’s food might not be as well known as the country’s love of tango or fútbol, much like neighboring Peru and Brazil, this South American nation is a varied melting pot – featuring Spanish, Italian, African, and Indigenous influences that stretch way beyond wine and grilled meats. And in LA, you can find plenty of places – from Glendale to Mar Vista – for homemade empanadas and irresistible dulce de leche, along with, yes, great parrillada with peppery chimichurri and excellent wines. Here are 10 fantastic Argentinian spots to get you started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In Hyde Park

Hyde Park has the University of Chicago, 57th Street Beach, and President Obama’s house. It’s also home to some pretty great restaurants, which is good news since Michelle and Barack (probably) aren’t inviting you over for dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a Southern seafood boil, some handmade pasta, or vegan soul food, the places on this guide have you covered. Here are our 18 favorite spots in the neighborhood.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Big Jo Bakery

By night, this spacious and bright Hornsey Road spin-off from Newington Green’s Jolene is all about pizza fritta, sharing plates of mushroom and ricotta cannelloni, tamworth chops served with swede and apple, but it’s also an all-day bakery. That means that throughout the morning and afternoon you can eat (or takeaway) excellent pastries fresh from the ovens out back. You can also drink coffee and even get a bit of work done—though we absolutely would not pitch up here with our laptop riser, trackpad, and external keyboard. There’s plenty of activity at all times of day, and it’s is as good for lunchtime catch ups with workmates over slices of ricotta, potato, pancetta, and wild garlic pizza, as it is for one-on-one evening gossip sessions featuring Basque cheesecake and bottle of something organic and funky. There’s also plenty of covered seating outside and you can book via their website.
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Jade Court Chinese Cuisine

The original Jade Court closed in 2019, but this Chinese restaurant has reopened in a new location in Hyde Park. It’s off the main stretch of 53rd (so it isn’t quite as busy as some of the other restaurants in the area) and is built for groups. There are a few lazy susan tables, and large format dishes on the menu, like Peking duck. The long menu has a variety of dishes like orange chicken, salt and pepper shrimp, dry chicken chili, and Szechuan beef, and a lot of cocktails too—including a shockingly good Hurricane.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Burritos In San Francisco

Burritos are so integral to San Francisco that we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw one added to the official city seal. And even though you could ask ten different people about their favorite burrito in town and get ten different answers, we’ve done the work of narrowing down the 15 best. Time to start checking them off your list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

Ascione Bistro

This Italian restaurant is another one of our favorite options for a small group dinner in Hyde Park. Ascione is always busy, the service is friendly, and the menu is filled with handmade pastas and appetizers (like burrata and meatballs) that are ideal for sharing. The restaurant is nice enough where you can get dressed up to celebrate your friend’s successful dissertation defense, but you can also come here with your parents who insist on wearing their Badgers gear whenever they’re in Chicago.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Boon Boona Coffee

Boon Boona sources their coffee beans exclusively from Africa and roasts them in-house—the result is a rich, bold cup that you should gulp regularly. While their espresso is terrific as is, they’ll often have a berbere-kicked mocha available. It’s earthy, a little spicy, and the perfect thing to sip all morning as you walk around Capitol Hill.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Root

If you want an unmatched Seattle coffee experience, but don’t really want to make a big deal about it, slip into this plant shop in Ballard that casually has a sleek espresso counter in the back. The abundance of ferns and cacti will increase your serotonin levels if it’s drizzly out, and Root’s coffee creations (like herby rosemary lattes and iced orange cream shaken espressos) will...also increase your serotonin levels.
DRINKS
The Infatuation

What’s Krackin’ Southern Seafood

This counter-service seafood boil restaurant in Hyde Park has incredible shrimp, crab, and lobster that you can buy by the pound. Your bag comes with your choice of flavorful sauce (our favorite is the Cajun or the very spicy house), seafood, and sides like potatoes and corn. If you want your seafood fried, get one of their baskets (with options like oysters or catfish) or a po’boy. You can eat inside the little storefront, or take your precious bag of shellfish home. Either way, grab some extra napkins and prepare for things to get messy.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Infatuation

Philadelphia’s New Restaurant Openings

If you tried to keep track of every brand new restaurant in Philly, your head might spin. So just read this list instead. These are the new restaurant openings that seem like they have the most potential—although keep in mind, for the ones we haven’t tried, we make no promises. Go forth and be a pioneer.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Superba Food + Bread - Hollywood

Superba in Venice has always been a nice fallback for chicken-pasta-salad brunches, lunches, and dinners, but the new location on Sunset in Hollywood is an absolute destination. The food is good—they’ve got vegetable-y breakfasts with eggs that let you know they’re fresh and baked goods that remind you why the restaurant’s full name is Superba Food + Bread. And later in the day you’ll find salads, hulking sandwiches, pastas, and meatier things—most of which come with generous sides. But the space! If we didn’t have anything better to do, we’d spend every morning for the rest of our lives on the patio, picking at olives and reading novels where not much happens. There are enough citrus trees and yellow-striped umbrellas to provide the illusion that you’re somewhere in the Mediterranean. Superba Hollywood will absolutely make our Patio Power Rankings this summer, but we wouldn’t mind sitting inside either, especially if we have a view of the oyster bar.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

