Hyde Park, NY

Ascione Bistro

By Adrian Kane
 4 days ago
This Italian restaurant is another one of our favorite options for a small group dinner in Hyde Park. Ascione...

Panca

The revolving door of restaurants in the West Village can leave us with some trust issues when choosing where to dine in the area, but Panca is reliable. It’s a lowkey Peruvian spot that’s quietly held its ground since 2008, and, in a neighborhood where last-minute dining is nearly impossible, you can easily walk in and grab a seat. Everything about Panca—from getting a table to the guarantee of good ceviche—feels easy, which we love.
RESTAURANTS
The Best Restaurants In The West Village

When you walk through the West Village, you’re bound to think a few things. “This neighborhood is very charming,” for example, and “There are a lot of high-end boutiques selling $75 candles here.” You’ll also see an absurd number of restaurants. Many of them are fantastic, and some just look fantastic—remember, brick walls and tiny wooden stools do not actually guarantee that the food will be any good. With that in mind, here are the West Village spots that are absolutely worth your time. Once you’ve found a place for dinner, check out our list of the best bars in the West Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Best Christmas Sandwiches In London

Do we know it’s Christmas time at all? Yes, yes we do. Because sprout-stuffed and cranberry-loaded sandwiches have started festively popping up in restaurants across London. Of course none of them will ever, truly, top the greedy beauty of your own late night Boxing Day creation. A gravity-defying specimen that’s just as likely to have three types of stuffing in it as it is a rogue, cranberry-bathed roastie. That said, these Christmas sandwiches have got some things you’d probably never have at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
Where To Have A Casual Office Holiday Party

It’s the most magical time of year: office holiday party season. That one special night where you get to spend time with people you mostly like, drink together, and accumulate some juicy gossip to dissect on Slack the next day. If you’re the one tasked with making it all happen, you might be panicking right now. Hopefully this guide can help you out. It’s full of casual options great for a slightly last-minute holiday party. These places are walk-in friendly, big enough to accommodate well over a dozen of your colleagues, and offer plenty of alcohol (and some food) options.
LIFESTYLE
Hyde Park, NY
Tropezón

Tropezón is an an Andalusian gin and tapas bar on Española Way. And not only is it worth weaving through the street’s omnipresent crowd of tourists, but it’s one of our favorite spots in South Beach. The space is split 50/50 between a dining room and a long bar, with an interior featuring lots of wood and legs of jamón hanging from the ceiling. In other words: exactly the kind of spot where you can spend a couple hours grazing on small plates and sipping gin. Both of those things are delicious here. They have a selection of infused gin, with infusions ranging from mango to nori and shio kombu. The food menu is mostly tapas, like a yuzu kosho tortilla and pan con tomate—but there are also larger entrees like a coffee-rubbed ribeye and arroz al horno. Whether you come to drink or eat (or, ideally, both) this is the reservation to make next time you need a fun night out involving gin.
RESTAURANTS
The First Timer’s Guide To Eating & Drinking In Seattle

Seattle’s on your mind. Maybe because of the millionth cup of bad coffee you had this morning. Maybe because you just graduated with a computer science degree and realized that the tech companies here blast out job offers like confetti on New Year’s Eve. Or maybe because you want a big-city weekend that still involves things like hiking and possibly seeing a whale.
SEATTLE, WA
The Best Argentinian Restaurants In LA

While Argentina’s food might not be as well known as the country’s love of tango or fútbol, much like neighboring Peru and Brazil, this South American nation is a varied melting pot – featuring Spanish, Italian, African, and Indigenous influences that stretch way beyond wine and grilled meats. And in LA, you can find plenty of places – from Glendale to Mar Vista – for homemade empanadas and irresistible dulce de leche, along with, yes, great parrillada with peppery chimichurri and excellent wines. Here are 10 fantastic Argentinian spots to get you started.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Where To Eat In Hyde Park

Hyde Park has the University of Chicago, 57th Street Beach, and President Obama’s house. It’s also home to some pretty great restaurants, which is good news since Michelle and Barack (probably) aren’t inviting you over for dinner. Whether you’re in the mood for a Southern seafood boil, some handmade pasta, or vegan soul food, the places on this guide have you covered. Here are our 18 favorite spots in the neighborhood.
HYDE PARK, NY
La Petite Folie

Le Petite Folie has been in Hyde Park for over 20 years, and this French spot with white tablecloths is ideal for date night, or dinner before seeing a show at the Court Theatre. The dining room is quiet and intimate, and the menu is filled with classic French dishes. There are appetizers like salmon rillettes, and entrees like steak au poivre, magret de canard, and beef Parmentier. It’s everything you want before a UIC production of Cyrano de Bergerac.
HYDE PARK, NY
Sourdough Sophia

When your commitment to great bread means you’re willing to spend between 15 and 30 minutes queueing in the rain, then Sourdough Sophia is for you. As the name suggests, the specialty here is baked goods, and while their baguettes and loaves are reason enough to make this a destination, you shouldn’t snooze on their chocolate babka, expensive but fun specials like a pretzel croissant triangle sandwich with smoked salmon, herby shmear and apple, a Ferrero Rocher-inspired cruffin, or a 10/10 sausage roll. If you want to skip the peak-time queues, all of their baked goods are available for click and collect. Their excellent Gentleman Barista coffee, however, is not.
FOOD & DRINKS
Flight Wine + Chocolate

It’s a well-known weekend dilemma—what the heck are you supposed to do in-between lunch and dinner? That’s where Flight comes in. This wine bar combines boozy grape juice and chocolate in a way that will inspire you to book some kind of plane travel ASAP. Tasting reservations are only available Friday through Sunday at either 1pm, 3pm, or 5pm, and involve enthusiastic explanations of each wine and candy from the two owners, David and Kevin. Between the lively interior, bon bons with velvety pudding-like fillings, and copious amounts of Piper Heidsieck Champagne, don’t be surprised if it becomes your new favorite place to consume wine and chocolate. Grab a box of their phenomenal bark strips, a.k.a. dark chocolate sticks studded with olive oil/salt/black pepper-toasted Rice Krispies for snacking at home.
DRINKS
14 Parish

14 Parish is an upscale Caribbean restaurant in Hyde Park, and it’s worth seeking out if you’re in the mood for spicy jerk and some rum cocktails. You’ll find dishes like jerk chicken and catfish, oxtails, and vegetarian curry. The food is really good, and the service is friendly. Just be aware that they host a lot of celebrations here, so the atmosphere can feel pretty scattered if you come during graduation, birthday party, or the UIC faculty casino night.
HYDE PARK, NY
The Best Burritos In San Francisco

Burritos are so integral to San Francisco that we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw one added to the official city seal. And even though you could ask ten different people about their favorite burrito in town and get ten different answers, we’ve done the work of narrowing down the 15 best. Time to start checking them off your list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Big Jo Bakery

By night, this spacious and bright Hornsey Road spin-off from Newington Green’s Jolene is all about pizza fritta, sharing plates of mushroom and ricotta cannelloni, tamworth chops served with swede and apple, but it’s also an all-day bakery. That means that throughout the morning and afternoon you can eat (or takeaway) excellent pastries fresh from the ovens out back. You can also drink coffee and even get a bit of work done—though we absolutely would not pitch up here with our laptop riser, trackpad, and external keyboard. There’s plenty of activity at all times of day, and it’s is as good for lunchtime catch ups with workmates over slices of ricotta, potato, pancetta, and wild garlic pizza, as it is for one-on-one evening gossip sessions featuring Basque cheesecake and bottle of something organic and funky. There’s also plenty of covered seating outside and you can book via their website.
RESTAURANTS
Philadelphia’s New Restaurant Openings

If you tried to keep track of every brand new restaurant in Philly, your head might spin. So just read this list instead. These are the new restaurant openings that seem like they have the most potential—although keep in mind, for the ones we haven’t tried, we make no promises. Go forth and be a pioneer.
RESTAURANTS
Bonnie’s

Bonnie’s is a Cantonese American restaurant in Williamsburg that’s run by someone who used to work at Win Son. (In an adorable move, he named the restaurant after his mom.) Think of a night at Bonnie’s as a party with food that’s so delicious you’re only going to want to share out of politeness. We especially like the whole stuffed rainbow trout, the egg custard topped with black bean garlic sauce and clams, and the shockingly good soy-sesame-dressed chrysanthemum salad. Try a cocktail or some golden chicken broth made from the poaching liquid of Bonnie’s cold chicken dish. And if you can’t get a reservation, know that they hold some tables and bar seats for walk-ins.
RESTAURANTS
Tacos Don Manolito

Hollywood has a plethora of forgettable fast-casual lunch options. Tacos Don Manolito is an exception. The sunny, order-at-the-counter taco shop on Sunset Blvd. comes via Mexico City, where it’s a popular chain. Our guts telling us it could have similar success here. Early standouts on the menu include the maja, which is a griddled cheese crust that’s been rolled with your choice of protein (get the perfectly salty ribeye) and then wrapped in a soft, transculescent flour tortilla. Then there’s the costeño-campechano, a behemoth of a taco filled with a mix of cecina, homemade chorizo, and chicharron with chopped onions and jalapenos mixed in. It’s a perfect balance between sweet, savory, and spicy, and considering that two will easily fill you up, the $4.40 price point makes for a very affordable meal.
RESTAURANTS
Cafe La Trova

Perfect For: Dancing Drinking Good Cocktails Impressing Out of Towners People Watching See And Be Seen Special Occasions. Sometimes we want dinner to feel like a party, but a lot of restaurants think this means sticking sparklers in mediocre sushi rolls and letting an electric violinist in white jeans run around the dining room. The overlap of places where Pitbull has filmed a music video and places you’d actually want to eat at is almost too small to see. But if you whip out your magnifying glass and look closely, you’ll find Cafe La Trova—a rare place where dancing, drinking, and eating work together perfectly.
RESTAURANTS
Sunny’s Steakhouse

Sunny’s, an outdoor steakhouse in Little River, started as a pandemic pop-up from the Jaguar Sun team. Turns out, it’s a blast to drink martinis and eat steak in a vacant lot underneath a massive banyan tree. So Sunny’s is back as a permanent (at least until rainy season) restaurant. The menu has protein options ranging from a pork chop to a dry-aged ribeye, along with some Jaguar Sun classics, like Parker House rolls, crudo, and oysters. All the food is great, but it’s the atmosphere of Sunny’s that makes this place so special. It feels like a very fun wedding reception, except you’re under no obligation to leave your table and speak to relatives you don’t really like. Plus, the outdoor space works just as well for big groups as it does for couples. Make a reservation—unless you plan on just stopping by for cocktails in their bar area.
RESTAURANTS
What’s Krackin’ Southern Seafood

This counter-service seafood boil restaurant in Hyde Park has incredible shrimp, crab, and lobster that you can buy by the pound. Your bag comes with your choice of flavorful sauce (our favorite is the Cajun or the very spicy house), seafood, and sides like potatoes and corn. If you want your seafood fried, get one of their baskets (with options like oysters or catfish) or a po’boy. You can eat inside the little storefront, or take your precious bag of shellfish home. Either way, grab some extra napkins and prepare for things to get messy.
HYDE PARK, NY
