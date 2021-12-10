ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

7 Tips for Successful International Business Travel

By Anna Johansson
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UATmC_0dJdepXP00

No matter how much experience you have with international travel, venturing to a foreign country can be stressful. If you’re attending an important professional conference, you might be even more nervous about your upcoming journey.

Fortunately, whether you’re intending to stay for only a couple of days or you’re turning this into a bigger, more comprehensive trip, there are some strategies that can help you better manage your international travel.

Learn both the language and the culture

If you’re traveling to a country that speaks a different language, it’s a good idea to spend at least some time learning that language. You don’t have to become bilingual in the months leading up to your trip, but if you know even a handful of common phrases, greetings and words, you’ll be much more capable of managing your trip (and you’ll make a better impression with the locals as well).

In addition, it’s important to learn how this culture works and how it’s different than yours . In the United States, for example, it’s common for professional colleagues to greet each other by shaking hands, smiling and maintaining eye contact — but that may not be the case in another country. Be sure you learn the common points of etiquette so you can make a good impression with your new colleagues and navigate the country without issue.

Related: Will Business Travel Ever Return to Normal?

Work with a local expert

If possible, try to talk and work with someone who either lives in the country you’re visiting or is very familiar with the culture and common life there. Practice the language with them. Ask them any questions you have about etiquette. Try to see the country through their eyes. Their personal experience will probably teach you more than you can learn simply by reading articles online.

Research all travel requirements in advance

Next, spend some time researching all the travel requirements for getting to your international destination (and coming back home). No matter what, you’ll probably need an up-to-date passport that isn’t going to expire in the near future. To travel to the United States through the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), international travelers need to have an electronic travel authorization ( through ESTA ). Check to see if is there something similar if you’re traveling from the United States to the country of your choice.

While you’re at it, make sure you stay up to date. These requirements often change without much warning.

Prepare a thorough itinerary and be prepared

This should go without saying but work proactively to prepare a thorough itinerary. Make detailed plans for your travel and accommodations, and establish a few backup plans in case your primary strategies don’t work out.

It’s easy to take your telecommunication and internet connections for granted in the United States. Overseas, you may not be able to connect unless you purchase an international data plan or phone in the area. Do your research in advance and make sure you’re prepared with things like electrical outlet converters, charging cables for your destination country and upgraded international phone plans. It also pays to have an emergency backup plan in case your primary means of communication is no longer available.

Related: How you can travel without a credit card

Be wary of travel advisories

Pay attention to travel advisories to and from your destination country. Countries may issue advisories based on a number of factors, such as natural disasters, military conflicts or the spread of infectious diseases. If travel advisories grow worse, or if you have significant concerns in the days leading up to your trip, you may need to cancel or change your plans.

Protect yourself

Finally, you’ll need to take measures to protect yourself.

  • Invest in travel insurance. Investing in travel insurance can instantly make you feel more secure. Depending on the package you get, your travel insurance will likely cover you for medical issues, theft and even weather-related disasters.
  • Know the risks. Different countries and different areas within those countries have risks. Make sure you understand and account for these risks in advance. For example, is there a part of the city that has an exceptionally high crime rate? Is there an increased risk of a certain type of natural disaster?
  • Minimize losses. You can also work to minimize your losses. Only carry the essentials with you when you’re traveling — and keep an emergency stash of cash in case you lose your main wallet.
If done correctly, with the proper planning, international travel is more fun than it is stressful. You’ll be able to enjoy the conference with security and peace of mind — and when you’re done, you’ll likely have a chance to explore the country to see what else it has to offer.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Omicron is upending the holidays for international travelers

Like so many Americans last holiday season, Emma Webb planned a trip, but it didn’t happen. At the time, she was excited for her father, stepmother and brother in the United Kingdom to meet the baby boy she had shortly before the coronavirus pandemic. Due to a lockdown in Britain, she canceled.
LIFESTYLE
businesstravelnews.com

Finding the Purpose of Business Travel

Recently I went on my first international business trip in two years. A transatlantic trip for five nights came with significant financial investment, carbon cost and personal compromise. Was it worth it? You may have seen Festive Road's Purposeful Travel & Meetings model where we encourage companies only to consume the most valuable trips or meetings. You can imagine my "purpose" antennae were on full alert during my trip. Could I have achieved the same outcomes virtually? On this occasion, I believe no; but why? I believe the next year's worth of travel and meetings consumption is critical, but which in-person meetings work and which don't. Which virtual or hybrid meetings work, or don't?
TRAVEL
pittsburghbettertimes.com

Tips for Networking at a Business Conference

Some of the most valuable things you can take away from a business conference are connections. The only way to form new relationships is by networking. If you’re new to networking or want additional help, check out our tips for networking at a business conference today!. Prepare Conversation Starters. Meeting...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Itinerary#Travel Advisories#Next
abccolumbia.com

Travelers react to new testing requirements for international travel

CNN– President Biden’s newly announced plan to fight a potential winter surge of COVID-19 includes new rules for international travel. When the plan is expected to take effect early next week, international travelers will be required to have a COVID-19 test within one day of departure. Previously, travelers who were fully vaccinated had to have tested negative for the virus within three days of their trip.
U.S. POLITICS
travelweekly.com

Omicron depresses demand for international travel

Demand for international travel has plunged in the week since the omicron Covid-19 variant emerged as a global concern. According to data provided by Kayak, international flight searches initiated within the U.S. were 21% below the 2019 level on Nov. 24, when travel restrictions and headlines related to omicron took hold. But as of Nov. 30, U.S.-based international travel searches on the metasearch engine were down 41% compared with 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
travelerstoday.com

Best Tips for Traveling by Yourself

There are more and more women deciding to embark on solo adventures. Traveling by yourself is one of the best ways for women to explore the world and become more confident travelers. There is no doubt that solo travel is a life-changing experience that can be very rewarding. However, that doesn't mean you can be reckless or go into the journey without any planning. Finding a balance between being spontaneous and prepared is the key to traveling on your own. Here are some travel tips and tricks to make the most of your journey!
LIFESTYLE
grandforks.org

Connecting Interns and Businesses

Internships play a crucial role in recruitment and retention of young talent. InternGF is designed to increase the number of local internship offerings, aiding employers’ workforce recruitment and retention efforts. InternGF offers up to $3,500 to offset an intern’s salary. Employers can apply for up to two internships per year. Eligible applicants must be an early-to-mid-stage startup or a member organization of the EDC that can offer an internship not routinely found in the greater Grand Forks region. Startup companies are eligible for a match of 50% and EDC member companies are eligible for a match of 33%.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Tips for traveling this holiday season

SWEETWATER COUNTY – With the holiday season in full swing, the amount of traveling done typically increases for most people. But with the COVID-19 pandemic still looming, some aspects of traveling still look different. For instance, there are still certain things implemented by the airline industry to ensure the safety...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Cutting a Bunch of International Routes Next Year

Although more and more people are looking to get out and see the world, variants be damned, airlines are having a hard time keeping up with the demand. Staffing shortages, and now aircraft shortages, have plagued the industry. Now, American Airlines is cutting several international routes as a result. Due...
LIFESTYLE
theeastcountygazette.com

Surprise stimulus payments of $6,300 will go out on Dec. 15; Check Out who qualifies?

Few people will notice a stimulus check of $3,600 simply a few days before Christmas. These inhabitants are created up of students in Atlanta. Student deficit has acquired $1.7 trillion in the United States, so the stimulus aid comes fast. The money assists enrolled scholars with educational, economic, childcare, mental health, meals, transport, healthcare, and accommodation expenses.
EDUCATION
CNN

'Diet' soda is disappearing from store shelves

New York (CNN Business) — As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. That's because some diet sodas are disappearing — or at least, that packaging is gone. Instead you'll find those beverages under their new branding: zero sugar.
FOOD & DRINKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy