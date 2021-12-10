ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chicago native Alfonzo McKinnie signs a 10-day contract with the Bulls

By Larry Hawley
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – For a second time this season, a native of the “Windy City” will be getting the opportunity to play with his hometown NBA team.

This time, it’s a former star from Marshall High School who will get to put on the Bulls’ uniform starting on Saturday night.

With the roster depleted due to players landing in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol, the Bulls have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a ten-day contract. He’s expected to join the team starting on Saturday when they face the Heat in Miami.

The 29-year old had two stops in his high school and college career, starting at Curie then finishing his final two years at Marshall before going to Eastern Illinois. He’s play two seasons with the Panthers before transferring to UW-Green Bay for his final years in college basketball.

After playing internationally in Luxembourg in 2015 and then in Mexico in 2016, he would make the Windy City Bulls roster thanks to a tryout for the 2016-2017 season. That would begin his career in the NBA, which began in 2017-2018 with the Raptors, then the Lakers in 2018-2019, the Cavaliers in 2019-2020, and then the Lakers again last year.

McKinnie has played in 165 NBA games with six starts, averaging four points and 2.6 rebounds in an average of 11.6 minutes a contest. He was a part of the Warriors’ team that made the NBA Finals in 2019 against the Raptors, playing in 22 games that postseason.

