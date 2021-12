This article was produced in partnership with Kettlebell Kings. You’ve breached the barbells and dominated dumbbells, but if you’re still steering clear of kettlebells you’re missing out on arguably the best burn at the gym. “When performed correctly, all kettlebell exercises are full-body moves, so you’re using more muscles and burning more calories,” says Toronto-based strength coach Chris Lopez, StrongFirst Level II kettlebell instructor and owner of Kettlebellworkouts.com. Thing is, you need to choose the right kettlebell weight to get the most from the exercise, keep yourself from getting injured and, instead, grow stronger.

