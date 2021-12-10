ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony’s gaming division to buy ‘God of War’ maker Valkyrie Entertainment

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Sony Corp’s wholly owned gaming division said on Friday it had agreed to buy “God of War” developer Valkyrie Entertainment for an undisclosed amount, as it seeks to add more...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
lordsofgaming.net

DualShock & Sense Podcast #41: The Game Awards 2021 Review | Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | Valkyrie Entertainment Joins PlayStation

DualShock & Sense Podcast #41: The Game Awards 2021 Review | Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection | Valkyrie Entertainment Joins PlayStation. Welcome to the DualShock & Sense Podcast. Jay, Macho, and Walt queue up in a PlayStation party chat to break down The Game Awards 2021’s announcements and winners. Also on the table, the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection update and Sony’s surprise acquisition of Valkyrie Entertainment.
Variety

Volumetric-Capture Startup Tetavi Hires Two Former Warner Bros. Execs

Tetavi, an Israeli startup pitching its proprietary 3D volumetric-capture platform to entertainment, media and gaming companies, has hired two new executive team members: Anuraj Goonetilleke and Bonnka Lim, both of whom hail from Warner Bros. Goonetilleke (above left), most recently Warner Bros. Entertainment VP of emerging technology and innovation strategy, has been appointed chief strategy and revenue officer of Tetavi. Lim (above right), formerly VP of content marketing and partnerships for Warner Bros. Games, has been appointed as Tetavi’s new chief marketing officer. “We have no doubt that the vast experience of Anuraj and Bonnka will allow us to stand at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Bluepoint Games#Valkyrie Entertainment#Reuters#Sony Corp#Playstation Studios#Nixxes Software#Returnal#Firesprite
noisypixel.net

PlayStation Studios Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment

Today, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, announced that they have acquired Valkyrie Entertainment. This studio is an independent video game developer based in Seattle and has existed since 2002. They have helped work on numerous notable titles such as Halo Infinite, Shadow of War, and the upcoming God of War: Ragnarök. The studio’s official website houses more notable information. Valkyrie Entertainment will assuredly be an instrumental team for PlayStation Studios’ future endeavors.
cgmagonline.com

Sony Acquires Valkyrie Entertainment To Strengthen Their Impressive Studio Lineup

Valkyrie Entertainment, the studio responsible for Infamous and God of War is no longer a free agent, as Sony dives in to acquire them. In another powerful move, the company scooped up another renowned studio for their posse of impressive studios. Similar to the acquisition of Bluepoint Games earlier in the year, the acquisition gives the studio Sony’s support while also allowing them free reign over their own production. This marks the fifth studio they have acquired this year.
mspoweruser.com

Sony has revealed God of War’s PC enhancements and requirements

After announcing that Santa Monica Studio’s hit title, God of War (2018), would be coming to PC in October, Sony has finally unveiled the enhancements and system requirements for the title. Previously, Sony had stated that new and returning players alike could look forward to this PC release of...
GeekyGadgets

God of War PC game will support NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies

Gamers looking forward to the upcoming launch of the excellent God of War game on PC, leaving behind its once PlayStation exclusivity. Will be pleased to know that Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio have today released a new PC feature trailer as well as announcing the game’s support for NVIDIA’s DLSS and Reflex technologies.
nichegamer.com

God of War PC Features Trailer

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sony Santa Monica Studio have shared a new God of War PC features trailer, showcasing the big PC release for the reboot. Our collaboration with NVIDIA means that PC players with GEFORCE NVIDA RTX GPUs will be able to take full advantage of amazing features that will make the game feel even more sharp and responsive.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Two PlayStation Exclusives Next Year

Nintendo fans on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch Lite are getting two PS4 exclusive games next year; ones of these games is a proper exclusive that right now can only be played on the PS4, while the other is a console exclusive, meaning it's also available on PC, in addition to the PS4. The former, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, is obviously more notable, and it's also the better game. Developed by acclaimed studio Vanillaware and published by Atlus/Sega, it's poised to shed its PS4 exclusivity and come to the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on April 22, 2022 via both the Nintendo eShop and the retail market.
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
The Verge

Sony’s ‘Spartacus’ could be PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass

Sony is planning to create an Xbox Game Pass-like subscription service, according to Bloomberg. The company already offers two subscription services, PlayStation Plus (which is required for the majority of online multiplayer games) and PlayStation Now (which offers a catalog of games to download or stream), and they will reportedly be merged in this new offering. Sony will likely keep the PlayStation Plus brand, reporter Jason Schreier said on Twitter, but “phase out” PlayStation Now.
videogameschronicle.com

December’s PlayStation Plus games have been confirmed by Sony

December 2021’s PlayStation Plus games have been confirmed by Sony. As previously leaked, this month’s PlayStation Plus titles will be Godfall Challenger Edition (PS5/PS4), Mortal Shell (PS4) and Lego DC Super-Villains (PS4). The games were listed briefly on the PlayStation Spain and Germany Twitter accounts before being removed, suggesting the...
