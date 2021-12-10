New Zealand marks 20 years of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evening Star

Lord of the Rings movies turn 20

This December, the first of three critically acclaimed, sprawling fantasy epic films — "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" — turns 20 years old. A defining blockbuster of the early 2000s, the Lord of the Rings films launched countless millions into the depth of author J.R.R. Tolkien's world, first started in the 1930s and built upon with several more books until his death in 1973.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Lord Of The Rings’: Peter Jackson Shares Story About The Beatles’ Failed Attempt To Make A Film Adaptation Of Tolkien’s Work

Peter Jackson is an incredibly accomplished filmmaker who just recently completed work on a new Beatles docuseries that just debuted on Disney+, titled “Get Back.” But for many people, Jackson is best known for his work as the filmmaker behind the acclaimed “Lord of the Rings” film series. But what you might not know is that his Beatles work and ‘Rings’ work has a bit of a crossover.
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Receives New Cinematic Trailer at Game Awards 2021

During the Game Awards 2021, a new trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. This trailer is purely cinematic and can be viewed below:. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has players assume the role of the Gollum through action-adventure segments. The game also features stealth elements where players can interact with environments and the narrative style gameplay to progress through the story. The actions that players take will determine which side of Gollum they see. This refers to his split personality between Sméagol and Gollum, where Sméagol is the better behaved of the two. The gameplay has adventure segments of climbing and sneaking along with some moments of action.
VIDEO GAMES
localsyr.com

New York’s favorite “Lord of the Rings” character revealed

(WSYR-TV) — With over two dozen video games, a prequel movie trilogy released in 2012, and Amazon Studios producing a television series releasing next year, it’s no mystery how the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy managed to capture our attention for two decades. The first film...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’: this is the Russian television version of Tolkien’s novel that had been lost for 30 years

Fans of the “rare” and forgotten versions of various franchises that we love and love, we are in luck because Russian television 5TV has recovered a long-lost work: the TV movie ‘ранители‘(literally’ Guardians’) which he adapts for the late-Soviet market ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, the first part of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ by JRR Tolkien.
MOVIES
Movies
Destructoid

The Game Awards teases The Lord of the Rings: Gollum appearance

We’re a week away from the 2021 Game Awards, a night of celebration, recognition, and also a metric ton of trailers. The show has been teasing and announcing some of what will be seen and heard at the show, and it looks like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of them.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

7 Must-Have Gifts For The Lord Of The Rings Fans

We're already well into December and the hunt is on for that perfect gift!. We've done some of the hard work for you and picked out what we think are some of the best gifts for The Lord Of The Rings fans at practically every budget, from collectables to unique twists on familiar favorites, here are a few of our top picks to get you started in your search!
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

When The Beatles Wanted to Star in a Lord of the Rings Movie

While Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy is one of the most critically acclaimed film series of all time, it could’ve turned out completely different. Before the likes of Elijah Wood and Viggo Mortensen were cast, familiar faces such as Liam Neeson, Uma Thurman, and even Vin Diesel were considered for roles. And prior to Jackson’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, a certain group of mop-topped pop stars tried to get an adaptation going.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Lord of the Rings Books in Order: Chronologically and by Release Date

Reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be!. Whether you're thinking of reading more of Tolkien's work in preparation for Amazon's The Lord of the Rings or The War of the Rohirrim, or, ideally, just because you love the Professor's world, you might not be sure where to start. The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are quite obvious, but beyond that, reading Tolkien can feel a little intimidating for some - and it shouldn't be! Below, we share the order in which to read J. R. R. Tolkien's books; just bear in mind there's no single recipe for successful reading, so it might not be as straightforward as you think!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
pocketgamer.com

Top Ten Commanders in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Whether you choose good or evil, we break down which Commanders will serve you best. When you’re just about to start your journey in Middle-earth, it’s best to have by your side a powerful Commander who is able to deal with all of that and successfully perform his duty. No matter if the Commander is one that you’re already well accustomed to from the books or movies or you’re just trying out a new faction for a change, we’ve gathered 10 of the best Commanders in The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War to help you out.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

The Lord of the Rings Gollum – Release date, trailer, platforms

Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon’s take on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings universe will put players in the shoes of Gollum, the corrupted, ring-chasing Hobbit of the Third Age. From the release date and story trailer to the full list of platforms it will be on, this is everything we know about the game so far.
VIDEO GAMES

