ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Hopeful Images From 2021

By Alan Taylor
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago

This has been another difficult year, and moments of joy could be hard to find. Efforts to reopen festivals, businesses, and borders came haltingly during the ongoing pandemic, with some success and some disappointment. Yet there were still moments of happiness, fun, and love. I have made it an annual tradition, after rounding up the often painful “news photos of the year,” to compose an essay of uplifting images from the past 12 months—an effort to seek out and recognize some of the abundant joy and kindness present in the world around us, even during hard times. The following are images from the past year of personal victories, families and friends at play, expressions of love and compassion, volunteers at work, or simply small and pleasant moments.

Hints: View this page full screen. Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR0Eh_0dJdeJjV00
Children launch "khom loy" lanterns into the sky during the Yee Peng Festival in Lamphun, Thailand, on November 20, 2021. The Gassan Panorama Golf Course in northern Thailand hosted its annual Yee Peng Festival, the festival of lights, during which Thais launch khom loy lanterns into the sky on the 12th Thai lunar month. Yee Peng 2021 was the first major festival held in Thailand since the country reopened to international tourists on November 1, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZBMq_0dJdeJjV00
Lexa Voss, a personality-development coach, cuddles Karlotta the sheep at her farm, where she has held sheep-cuddling seminars during the COVID-19 lockdown in Hattingen, near Wuppertal, Germany, on March 11, 2021. # Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrbLS_0dJdeJjV00
People enjoy the snow while sledding in Newcastle-Under-Lyme, England, on December 29, 2020. # Nathan Stirk / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZWdb_0dJdeJjV00
Fumie Takino, 89, founder of a senior cheer squad called Japan Pom Pom, and other members pose for commemorative photos before filming a dance routine for an online performance in Tokyo, Japan, on April 12, 2021. "It's dancing. Moving your body is nice," Takino said. "And the costumes are unbelievably showy. Some people join just so they can wear them."

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BePD8_0dJdeJjV00
A stranded bride and groom, rescued by helicopter to get them to the church on time, kiss in front of a flooded bridge that blocked their five-minute drive into town, in Port Macquarie, Australia, in this picture obtained from social media, dated March 20, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oF54Z_0dJdeJjV00
Stephanie Arce receives equine therapy at a Costa Rican Mounted Police facility in San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 23, 2021. Emotional support horses were on site to help people coping with physical- and mental-health conditions. # Ezequiel Becerra / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIHhE_0dJdeJjV00
Allyson Felix celebrates with her daughter Camryn after finishing second in the women's 400-meter final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on June 20, 2021. # Steph Chambers / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hc8u_0dJdeJjV00
A health professional holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive-care unit of the Virgen de Fatima contingency hospital in Sullana, Piura, Peru, on October 19, 2021. # Ernesto Benavides / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Qxes_0dJdeJjV00
Japanese musician Manami Ito, who is also a qualified nurse and former Paralympic swimmer, plays the violin using her prosthetic arm during a photo session in Shizuoka, Japan, on August 28, 2021. Ito gave a brief but show-stealing performance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zowY_0dJdeJjV00
Recep Mirzan, a 63-year-old retired postman and Garip, a female swan that he rescued 37 years ago, share a moment at his farmhouse outside Karaagac, in Turkey's western Edirne province, on February 6, 2021. Mirzan found the swan wounded, with a broken wing, in an empty field and took her to his home to protect her from other wildlife. The swan follows the man whenever she is out of her pen, accompanying him when he is doing his chores around the farm and for his daily evening walks.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAucC_0dJdeJjV00
A violin-shaped boat parades near the Accademia Bridge in Venice, Italy, on September 18, 2021. # Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkHiV_0dJdeJjV00
A young couple share a tender moment as they ride an escalator in a subway station in Moscow, Russia, on March 29, 2021. # Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4Btw_0dJdeJjV00
Lemurs romp and feed nearby as Seenlada Supat, age 11, plays the keyboard for them at a zoo in Chonburi, Thailand, on May 26, 2021. # Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Omzbz_0dJdeJjV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dTG5e_0dJdeJjV00
Customers enjoy drinks at tables outside the bars in the Soho area of London, on April 12, 2021, as coronavirus restrictions were eased across the country, moving England out of its third national lockdown. # Tolga Akmen / AFP / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHzjY_0dJdeJjV00
Ridwan Sururi, the founder of Kuda Pustaka ("Horse Library"), works with a horse that is carrying books for children who are waiting to exchange older titles for newer ones in Pesanggrahan village, Purbalingga, Java, on November 4, 2021. The Horse Library has collected 7,000 books since 2014, and Sururi has opened a library at his home so that residents, children, and students can visit and borrow books.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H5FF_0dJdeJjV00
Residents smile as they share a moment at the Patronato San Jose senior home, created to benefit the abandoned elderly, in Quito, Ecuador, on March 19, 2021. # Dolores Ochoa / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tfSml_0dJdeJjV00
The panda Huan Huan cuddles her cub Fleur de Coton after breastfeeding her at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, on September 30, 2021. # Guillaume Souvant / AFP / Getty / AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wH3tD_0dJdeJjV00
A young boy celebrates as he plays cricket with his friends in Chaman-e-Hozori park, Kabul, Afghanistan, on November 19 , 2021. # Petros Giannakouris / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jnc2J_0dJdeJjV00
Joint gold medalists Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar celebrate after both failed to clear 2.39 meters during the Men's High Jump Final, resulting in a gold medal tie after identical jumps at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games on August 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Rather than move forward with a tie-breaker, the athletes asked to share the gold medal.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCVm5_0dJdeJjV00
Marian Nabil and her daughters, Meray and Maybel Peter, hold hands after praying during Egypt's Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in their home, as churches were closed amid restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shubra El Kheima, Al Qalyubia Governorate, north of Cairo, Egypt, on January 6, 2021.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdH4R_0dJdeJjV00
Surfers take to the waves at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on October 16, 2021 # Brook Mitchell / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fMbxA_0dJdeJjV00
Therapy dog Morron is seen at the Exequiel Gonzalez Pediatrics Hospital during a session with girl who was scheduled for surgery in Santiago, Chile, on July 28, 2021. At the children's hospital in Santiago, a group of trained dogs help children cope with anxiety ahead of surgeries, but amid the pandemic, they also help exhausted health workers reduce stress.

#

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdsQy_0dJdeJjV00
A couple pose for wedding photos near the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, on March 28, 2021. # Sam McNeil / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40RKml_0dJdeJjV00
Two girls have fun while playing on top of a hill at sunset in Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 25, 2021. # Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9wjp_0dJdeJjV00
People head to Alouette Lake to cool off during the scorching weather in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on June 28, 2021. # Jennifer Gauthier / Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEVZm_0dJdeJjV00
Kyle Seager of the Seattle Mariners kisses his daughter Audrey before the game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, on June 2, 2021. # Steph Chambers / Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iyl7q_0dJdeJjV00
Military police officer Everaldo Pinto, dressed as the superhero Captain America, greets children and encourages them to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on April 15, 2021. # Silvia Izquierdo / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35F80k_0dJdeJjV00
With music playing through wireless headphones, Chase Beckerman, a 37-year-old mother of two children, and other participants dance on the beach during a weekly event hosted by Ecstatic Dance LA on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, on September 29, 2021. "Ecstatic dance here at the beach has been my church since May," said Beckerman. "I can come here by myself as a woman and dance. There aren't many places where you can feel safe to do that."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8owO_0dJdeJjV00
A rainbow appears behind a horse grazing in a green pasture, following a rainfall in the Kuyucuk village of Arpacay district in Kars, Turkey, on May 3, 2021. # Ismail Kaplan / Anadolu Agency / Getty

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Comments / 22

ReelPatriot
4d ago

All hope went down the toilet with the inauguration of the worst president in American history and his laughing hyena side kick

Reply(3)
15
GolfNuttt
4d ago

difficult? Moments of Joy hard to find? Hey I thought you'd be dancing in the streets look who became president. oh you didn't fix everything Daddy.

Reply(1)
4
Vlc
4d ago

Notice , babies and children yet the anti American Democrats support abortion / murder for Convenience and Stem cell parts $$!

Reply(3)
6
Related
The Atlantic

China Wants to Rule the World by Controlling the Rules

To truly understand the contours of the growing competition between the United States and China, look beyond the corridors of power in Washington and Beijing, past the tensions in the waters and skies around Taiwan, away from the bellicose rhetoric at international forums, and even off the tennis court, the new front opened by the trauma of Peng Shuai. Instead, look to the courtroom.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
POTUS
The Atlantic

The Power of Trump’s Magnetism in One Photo

At a Donald Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on January 28, 2020, supporters turned to watch the president approach the podium. “I think it’s more interesting to look at the movement he created than at the man himself,” the photographer Peter van Agtmael says. He chose to capture the moment before the president’s entrance, as members of the audience held their own cameras aloft in anticipation.
WILDWOOD, NJ
DIY Photography

These are the winning images from the 2021 Dog Photography Awards

This year’s Dog Photography Awards faced some stiff competition with so many beautiful, inspiring and generally cute furry entries. The award is split into 3 categories: landscape, action and studio. So take a moment in your day to ‘paws’, and look at the winning images. Studio:. First place was awarded...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
Science Focus

Cuddle up and choose your favourite from these 25 stunning wildlife images

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition is inviting fans of wildlife photography from around the world to vote online for the winner of the People’s Choice Award. This year’s 25 unforgettable scenes include curious meerkats, an elusive tapir, the rescue of an Amazon river dolphin and a kangaroo and her joey framed by a fire’s destruction.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Huron Daily Tribune

Producers release images from film shot in Thumb

Producers of an independent film shot in the Upper Thumb last spring have released a series of production stills from the movie. Jake Rotger, a producer of the film titled, "Another Time," said recently the film is being edited as part of the post-production process and the filmmakers hope to debut it at a major film festival in 2022.
HURON COUNTY, MI
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Has the Most Gorgeous Engagement Ring

Just weeks after Kyle Richards attended her niece Paris Hilton's wedding, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member has another celebration to look forward to. Kyle's eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Alex Manos on November 28,and the engagement ring alone is worthy of a celebration. The gorgeous rock made its debut on Farrah's Instagram while sparkling for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”
RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gwen Stefani stuns in waist-cinching dress as she celebrates exciting news with fans

Gwen Stefani had her fans jumping for joy on Thursday as she shared some exciting news to get them in the holiday spirit. The No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging blue dress with ruched detailing and floral embellishment as she posed among several wrapped presents beneath a silver Christmas tree. Gwen added a luscious pink lip and subtle smokey eye, wearing her blonde locks in a high ponytail that cascaded down her chest.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy