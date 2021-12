Even at this late stage in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman continues to show that he still has plenty left in the tank. Sherman earned the green light to feature in the Buccaneers’ Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills after a stint on the injured reserve list due to a calf issue. He suffered no setbacks regarding his calf injury over the past week, and thus, the team opted to place him on the active roster ahead of Sunday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO