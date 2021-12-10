ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elijah Moore missing Saints game with quad injury would spell trouble for Zach Wilson

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

The Jets injury list is piling up ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Key players might miss the matchup, including rising rookie receiver Elijah Moore.

Robert Saleh said Friday that Moore is questionable as he’s dealing with a quad injury. Moore will go through workouts on Saturday and before the game to determine if he will play.

“It’s just trying to make sure that he’s good with his quad and really just putting him through a good workout, see where he’s at,” Saleh said.

If Moore is out, that’s a huge blow to the Jets offense. The former Ole Miss star has flashed star potential since Week 8. In that time span he’s been sixth in the NFL in yards (459) and tied for the most touchdowns (five) among receivers.

Moore has been almost twice as productive as the Jets’ second-leading receiver, Jamison Crowder, who has 253 yards in that span.

Zach Wilson was already without Corey Davis, who’s out for the year with a core muscle injury. Young quarterbacks need their leading receivers to make life easier for them as they continue to develop.

If Moore can’t go, it’ll be up to the scarce remainders of the receiving corps — Crowder, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims — to fill the void.

The only receiver with legitimate production is Crowder, who has 372 yards with two touchdowns. Cole has 299 with zero touchdowns. Braxton Berrios has 251 yards and a score, and Mims has eight catches for 133 yards.

INJURY WOES ALL OVER

In addition, guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is questionable with an ankle injury. Moore and Duvernay-Tardif haven’t practiced throughout the week and won’t practice on Friday.

But Saleh is “optimistic” about their chances.

Tevin Coleman and Michael Carter II are out with concussions and tight end Trevon Wesco is out with an ankle injury.

If Duvernay-Tardif doesn’t play, Greg Van Roten will replace him, which weakens the interior of the offensive line from a pass protection standpoint.

Van Roten was benched for Duvernay-Tardif after he played poorly. Van Roten allowed 34 pressures, sixth most for a guard according to Pro Football Focus. Connor McGovern has allowed 17 pressures, ninth most at the center position. Alijah Vera-Tucker allowed 35 pressures, third most for a guard.

McGovern and Vera-Tucker have been much better in run blocking. Van Roten had a plethora of plays where he was blown up, which resulted in a negative run.

Coleman provided a boost for the running attack that’s missing Michael Carter, who’s out with an ankle injury. Coleman averaged 4.6 yards in the past two games. Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and LaMical Perine will be the committee for this week.

On the defensive side, Michael Carter II, has started every game in the slot and hasn’t given up a touchdown in coverage. Javelin Guidry will start at the slot in his place. Brandin Echols was activated off the injury reserve after suffering a quad injury against the Bills.

Echols practiced this week, and the Jets will make a decision on his availability on Friday.

“He’s been putting together a good week of practice,” Saleh said. “We’ll have the discussion after practice today to see how he does, but he definitely has a chance to be up this week.”

Related
#Saints#Ankle Injury#Bills#Injury Reserve#American Football#Jets#Ole Miss
Yardbarker

What Elijah Moore's Injury Means For the Jets

When the Jets take the field Sunday afternoon against the Saints, New York's offense will be missing their three best playmakers. Wideout Corey Davis is out for the rest of the year after undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery, rookie running back Michael Carter is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain and now, rookie receiver Elijah Moore joins them on injured reserve with a quad injury.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily News

Zach Wilson, Jets offense sink Gang Green, who lose to Saints in Week 14

Zach Wilson and the Jets offense were expected to struggle. And on Sunday, without their best receivers and rushers, combined with some pretty bad play execution from Wilson, the Saints beat up on the Jets, who lost 30-9. This was an opportunity to see Wilson rise to the challenge of elevating the talent around him. That’s a quality quarterbacks will have to show throughout their career. It’s ...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets Place Elijah Moore on Injured Reserve

The Jets’ bad injury luck continues as wide receiver Elijah Moore has been placed on injured reserve. Connor Hughes broke the story. Moore missed practice all week with a quadricep injury. It comes at an unfortunate time as the rookie receiver had been improving over the second half of the season. Moore had five touchdown receptions in the last five games and had the first 100 yard game of his career a few weeks back against Miami. Last week against the Eagles he had 6 catches for 77 yards, his best performance to date with Zach Wilson under center.
NFL
jetnation.com

Elijah Moore Placed on IR; Echols is Back

The NY Jets announced that rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore has been placed on I.R. after being listed as questionable this week. The move means that Moore will miss at least the next 3 games, he will be eligible to return for the last game of the season. The Jets travel to Buffalo to play the Bills in the season finale. He has 43 catches, 538 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns in 11 games this season.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Zach Wilson and NY Jets drop ugly one to Saints, 30-9 (Highlights)

A visit to East Rutherford against the Moore-less Jets was enough to end the Saints’ losing streak. New Orleans Saints 30 (6-7) Behind 145 total yards from Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints ended the NFL’s longest active losing streak at five with a 23-9 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
numberfire.com

Jets hope Elijah Moore (quad, IR) back Weeks 17-18

The New York Jets are hopeful wide receiver Elijah Moore (quad, injured reserve) will return for the final two weeks of the season, per head coach Robert Saleh. The Jets are optimistic that Moore will be able to return from IR when first eligible. Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole, and Jamison Crowder should continue drawing most of the targets from Zach Wilson while Moore is out. Berrios led the Jets with 10 targets in Week 14.
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

Inept Jets eliminated by Saints at mostly empty MetLife: Erratic Zach Wilson still looks lost

Gangrene has officially set in for Gang Green. A season that has been infected from the start all but came to an end on Sunday, when the inept Jets lost to the New Orleans Saints, 30-9, and were eliminated from the postseason for the 11th consecutive season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL and matches the longest in Jets’ history — and there’s no sign it’ll get any better any time soon.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Zach Wilson fails to build on promising Week 13 performance in loss to Saints

Zach Wilson and the Jets offense were horrendous against New Orleans. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson constructed a promising performance in last week’s loss to Philly. Despite the defeat, Wilson looked as if he was improving at the game’s most important position. This 2021 Jets campaign wasn’t supposed...
NFL
kslsports.com

Taysom Hill Scores Twice, Leads Saints To Win Over Zach Wilson, Jets

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill led the New Orleans Saints to a road win over fellow ex-Cougar signal-caller Zach Wilson and the New York Jets. The Jets hosted the Saints at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 12. New Orleans beat New York, 30-9. Both quarterbacks...
NFL
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson's Struggles in Jets' Loss to Saints 'All Part of the Process'

Zach Wilson was optimistic during the week that he and the receivers and offensive teammates he was practicing with could rise to the challenge and get the job done against New Orleans. That's not how it shook out in the Jets' 30-9 loss to the Saints at MetLife Stadium. "Just...
NFL
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 14

These three NFL quarterbacks played poorly enough in Week 14 to merit being benched sooner rather than later. It is a guarantee to see horrendous quarterback play on display in the early-afternoon window of an NFL Sunday. There are so many reasons why these games are not shown in primetime....
NFL
