Omaha-based coffee chain to bring 25 shops to South Carolina

Twenty-three years after beginning with a drive-thru in Bellevue, Nebraska Scooter's Coffee will soon be available in South Carolina.

Columbia, South Carolina-based newspaper, The State reported the expansion of Scooters on Friday , where local businessmen plan to bring 25 Scooter’s Coffee locations to the Palmetto State. Currently, all of the new South Carolina Scooter's will be drive-thru only based on the success of the model in the pandemic.

Scooter’s was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles and is headquartered in Omaha. There are more than 300 Scooter’s locations across 21 states.

Scooter's Coffee still expanding

