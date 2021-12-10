ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Murdaugh faces 21 new charges for allegedly stealing millions from clients

By Asher Notheis
A lex Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina lawyer, was hit with another slew of indictments on Thursday in connection to a fraud scheme he allegedly orchestrated.

A state grand jury charged Murdaugh, 53, with 21 new charges alleging he established a bank account he used to deposit funds stolen from clients. The new indictments he received include nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering, and one count of forgery in alleged schemed to defraud victims of more than $1 million, according to Greenville News . Murdaugh now faces 48 charges total.

"He created this account for the purpose of misappropriating funds belonging to others with the illusion that the money was being paid to the legitimate settlement planning company Forge Consulting, LLC," an indictment to Murdaugh reads .

SOUTH CAROLINA LEADERS APPLAUD RULING BLOCKING BIDEN CONTRACTOR COVID VACCINATION MANDATE

Thursday's charges were not the first time Murdaugh was indicted for theft. On Nov. 19, he was indicted after being accused of stealing over $4.8 million over the past five years. The money was part of a settlement he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper, and other people and fees meant for his law firm, according to ABC News .

Murdaugh resigned from his law firm in September due to allegations he had misused funds. He later turned himself in in September on charges related to an insurance fraud scheme in which he allegedly hired a man to kill him in order for his son to collect a life insurance policy.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

A month later, Murdaugh was arrested for allegedly withholding insurance settlement money from the sons of his dead former housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. Murdaugh allegedly told Satterfield's sons at her funeral they would receive $500,000 in insurance settlements, but no settlement funds were ever received by the sons.

A planned bond hearing will be rescheduled for next week in light of the new indictments.

PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lex#Insurance Fraud#Forgery#Greenville News#Forge Consulting#Llc#Covid#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Public Safety
POLITICS
PUBLIC SAFETY
