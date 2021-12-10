ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Judge sets March trial date for Greitens investigator Tisaby

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge on Friday set a March trial date for William Tisaby, the private investigator who led the invasion of privacy investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.

Greitens, a Republican, was accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected, and threatening to release it if she spoke of their relationship. Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to handle the investigation.

The charge was later dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018. He is now running for the U.S. Senate.

Tisaby, 69, was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering. The indictment accuses him of lying during a deposition in preparation for Greitens’ trial and concealing notes taken during an interview with the former governor’s accuser.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel has accused Gardner of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens’ case. She faces a disciplinary hearing in February. Gardner has denied any wrongdoing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Federal appeals panel dismisses long-running TABOR lawsuit

DENVER (AP) — The Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dismissed a lawsuit challenging Colorado’s strict constitutional tax and spending limits. Colorado Politics reports that the court dismissed the lawsuit, filed in 2011 by a group of elected officials who argued that the voter-approved 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights violates the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees a republican form of government in each state where elected officials make decisions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Man gets over 2 years in prison for Pelosi threat after riot

A North Carolina man who came to Washington armed with guns and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day after the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years and four months in prison. Cleveland Meredith Jr. had planned to attend President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington on Jan. 6, but a vehicle breakdown caused him to arrive after the riot had ended. He remained in Washington at a hotel and sent his uncle a text the day after the insurrection using a misogynistic term to describe the House Speaker and saying he was thinking of heading to her speech and “putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Former Kentucky secretary of state denies ethics violations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Alison Lundergan Grimes has denied ethics commission allegations that she improperly used her former position as Kentucky’s secretary of state for personal and political reasons, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Documents obtained by the newspaper through Kentucky’s open records law show the prominent Democrat and...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Healey appeals dismissal of charges in veterans’ home case

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday she’s seeking to reverse the dismissal of criminal neglect charges against two former leaders of a veterans’ home where nearly 80 veterans died after contracting the coronavirus, in one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in a long-term care facility in the nation.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Gardner
Person
Eric Greitens
The Associated Press

Louisiana welcomes 2 new U.S. Attorneys

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has two new top federal prosecutors after each took the oath of office. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson on Monday swore in veteran prosecutor Ronald Gathe Jr. as U.S. Attorney for the Baton Rouge-based Middle District of Louisiana. “I’m really looking forward to...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Investigator#Fbi#Perjury#Ap#Republican#Democratic Circuit#The U S Senate
The Associated Press

Indictments: SC sheriff ordered deputy to shock inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff in South Carolina was indicted and suspended from office Tuesday for ordering a deputy to shock an inmate three times, authorities said. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon said in a statement immediately after the May 2020 incident that the inmate attacked him while trying to escape from a cell. The original charges against the inmate for assaulting a police officer still stand.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

682K+
Followers
361K+
Post
311M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy