Judge sets March trial date for Greitens investigator Tisaby

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge on Friday set a March trial date for William Tisaby, the private investigator who led the invasion of privacy investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens in 2018.

Greitens, a Republican, was accused of taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected, and threatening to release it if she spoke of their relationship. Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Tisaby, a former FBI agent, to handle the investigation.

The charge was later dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018. He is now running for the U.S. Senate.

Tisaby, 69, was indicted in 2019 on six counts of perjury and one count of evidence tampering. The indictment accuses him of lying during a deposition in preparation for Greitens’ trial and concealing notes taken during an interview with the former governor’s accuser.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel has accused Gardner of concealing evidence that might have helped Greitens’ case. She faces a disciplinary hearing in February. Gardner has denied any wrongdoing.