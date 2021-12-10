ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NC

‘Unrepentant rapist’ sentenced to 25-35 years for rape of 11-year-old in North Carolina, authorities say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found guilty of multiple charges relating to the 2017 rape of a child.

A jury in Rockingham County Superior Couty found Richard Franklin Collins, 51, guilty of one count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and a sexual act by a substitute parent/guardian.

In April of 2018, Greensboro Police Department was told about a rape that occurred in May of 2017. Due to the rape happening in Rockingham County, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation and gathered evidence that led to the arrest of Richard Collins for raping an 11-year-old child in Brown Summit.

When the victim told Collins that she had forgiven him when he was found guilty, Judge Ed Wilson told her: “Well, I want to tell you something. There’s an essential quality above all others for anybody to go through life with, and that’s courage. You’ve got it. You hold your head high, okay? You’re not going to see him for a long time.”

“Richard Collins is an unrepentant rapist and child molester who betrayed the trust of his victim and committed unspeakably heinous atrocities against her,” District Attorney Jason Ramey said. “The victim of this crime demonstrated incredible bravery throughout this whole ordeal, and I pray that this verdict brings her some peace and healing. I would also like to thank the jury for their service, and the Guilford County Department of Social Services, Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center, and Brenner Children’s Hospital for their help in this case,” he continued.

Judge Wilson sentenced Collins to a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 47

Jerry Roeder
3d ago

I believe that he should have a life sentence with no possibility of prole or any probaiton he should suffer just like those children did and still have to this is a very sick individual and I hope he gets what he deserves Ill pray 🙏 for those children God will bless them children with the proper love and his guidance

ChrissyM
3d ago

How is he still alive?!! Had that been my child I’d be in jail. Hope they get him inside and show him what only 1/2 of a real nightmare can look like. Make him suffer.

say it ain't so
3d ago

I’m with ChrissyM… had that been my child the cops would’ve arrested me for murder. I hope he gets taped every night in prison…. Sorry piece of 💩

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

