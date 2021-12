The LBC Presents Comedy Country Christmas with Oliver Graves & Pete Stringfellow Saturday, December 18, at 8:00PM!. Country artist Pete Stringfellow is a formally trained musician and vocalist with songs that have been featured on radio around the country. He also has over 300 song placements in Hollywood movies and television that he’s written and produced. His special brand of country has many influences including rock, R&B, and hip-hop. Known in the area for his song “Santa Rosa”, Pete proudly promotes Sonoma County ever where he goes. During COVID, Pete and his band the Stringtones put on a virtual acoustic concert at the LBC that has over 20k views.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO