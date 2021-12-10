Latham Cancels The Rest Of Its Holiday Parties After Giving Everyone COVID

Do a disproportionate number of romantic relationships in general seem to end in December, right around the onset of winter, or just mine in particular? There was the time I had a fight with my then-girlfriend after my first law firm Christmas party. That was a pretty bad one. Or when I was dating someone (living with her, actually) during law school and she kind of just went to visit her family over the holidays and never came back. Even right now it sort of seems like my current relationship is circling the drain after five years — don’t worry though, smart as I know all my dear readers are I don’t think you know who she is, and she doesn’t read my columns, so we should be good.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO