Public Health

Latham Cancels The Rest Of Its Holiday Parties After Giving Everyone COVID

By Joe Patrice
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago

And so Latham will be Lathaming the rest of its parties. Reuters has the scoop:. “While we very much want to reconnect and celebrate the season together, the most important thing to us, now and throughout the pandemic, is the safety of our colleagues and their families,” Marc Jaffe, the managing...

abovethelaw.com

BBC

Covid-19: No need to cancel Christmas parties and call for pre-arrival testing

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There is no need to call off Christmas parties despite the emergence of the Omicron variant, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said. However, he added that people should consider measures such as taking a lateral flow test or wearing face masks when socialising - and he also urged people to get a booster jab. However, some NHS trusts have asked staff "not to mix in big groups" in the run-up to Christmas to "set an example", NHS providers has said.
WJLA

Holiday party etiquette in the age of covid

7NewsDC — Whether you're hosting a last-minute holiday party or a swinging New Year's bash -- the rules are ever-changing in the age of covid. USA Today columnist and bestselling author Steven Petrow helped break down the latest etiquette do's and don'ts.
New York Post

Jefferies resumes remote work, cancels travel and parties over fresh COVID fears

Jefferies Financial Group on Wednesday canceled all client parties and most travel, asking employees to work from home when possible due to a spate of COVID-19 cases. The firm has had more than 40 new COVID-19 cases this month including 10 on Tuesday, Chief Executive Richard Handler said in a memo seen by Reuters. Handler added that Jefferies was re-imposing a mask mandate in all offices, regardless of vaccination status.
ABC 4

How to cancel holiday plans politely and Reagan’s Going Away Party

On GTU this morning – We have pictures from Reagan’s going away party over the weekend and all those holiday plans we keep making! We have 7 expert tips for how to cancel those plans at the last minute in a way that doesn’t feel totally slimy. 1 – Accept that the validity of any excuse is always subjective. Everyone has their own barometer for what’s valid and what’s not in terms of reasons for bailing—and just like with anything else in life, you can’t please everyone. Overall, folks are most likely to perceive any pressing obligation that demands your physical presence (like a funeral or sick family member or pet) or is entirely unexpected (say, personal sickness, a sudden work obligation, or a flood, fire, or loss of electricity) as a worthy excuse, says etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts. 2 – Make a phone call.
The Independent

Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
The Guardian

Insider

Overwhelmed and 'heartbroken' Minnesota doctors took out a full-page newspaper ad to beg people to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors in Minnesota pleaded in a full-page newspaper ad for people to get vaccinated. Executives from nine healthcare systems signed the letter, which was published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The doctors detailed how their ERs were "overfilled," encouraging people to get vaccinated. Overworked doctors reaching their breaking point in...
TheConversationCanada

Upworthy

abovethelaw.com

With Americans Even More Depressed Than Normal, We Enter A Dangerous Time For Relationships

Do a disproportionate number of romantic relationships in general seem to end in December, right around the onset of winter, or just mine in particular? There was the time I had a fight with my then-girlfriend after my first law firm Christmas party. That was a pretty bad one. Or when I was dating someone (living with her, actually) during law school and she kind of just went to visit her family over the holidays and never came back. Even right now it sort of seems like my current relationship is circling the drain after five years — don’t worry though, smart as I know all my dear readers are I don’t think you know who she is, and she doesn’t read my columns, so we should be good.
KETK / FOX51 News

“We are booked”: Country clubs fill up for Christmas parties after cancelled 2020 events

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — More Christmas parties are being planned this year compared to last year.  Hollytree Country Club in Tyler says they are super booked but excited to see what this holiday season has in store after a tough year for all in 2020. After most events were cancelled last year, Clarissa Hughes with Hollytree Country Club says East Texans are more than ready to socialize […]
abovethelaw.com

Thank You, Vendors, For Providing Holiday Gifts To Legal Professionals

The holiday season is typically a great time of the year for the legal community. Attorneys and staff can usually look forward to an assortment of parties and other traditions that make “the most wonderful time of the year” even more special. One of the things that I liked about the holiday season when I worked at bigger law firms is that vendors would often give gifts to attorneys and staff. Now that I have my own practice, it is far less likely that a vendor will provide me with a holiday gift (probably since I am less able to throw business their way) and a recent conversation with another small-firm lawyer informed me that it is less common for solo and small-firm lawyers to receive such gifts. This made me remember and appreciate all of the holiday gifts I used to receive from vendors at larger shops.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Delights With Associate Bonuses That Are Pure Magic

Biggie might have said Mo Money Mo Problems, but that adage doesn’t hold up in Biglaw. It’s bonus season and big firms are busy showering associates with money to show them just how much they’re appreciated. At Magic Circle firm Allen & Overy, bonus time has officially...
