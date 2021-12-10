U.S. budget gap rises from a year earlier in November

The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday. "We know that the communities hurt most by Covid-19 have often been communities of color, and Treasury has implemented relief legislation with equity in mind," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. The funding announced by Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will be allocated through the Emergency Capital Investment Program and be directed to 186 banks and credit unions in 36 states, Guam and the District of Columbia, the Treasury said. Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.

