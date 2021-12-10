ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. budget gap rises from a year earlier in November

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – The U.S. government on Friday posted a $191 billion budget deficit for November, 32% higher than the $145 billion shortfall a year earlier as pandemic-related spending drove record outlays for the month and outstripped a sharp rise in personal income tax receipts on the...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Fiscal Times

Budget Deficit Widens in November

The monthly federal budget deficit rose to $191 billion in November, the U.S. Treasury announced Friday, up from $165 billion in October. Revenues increased by 28% compared to a year ago, totaling $281 billion, driven higher largely by payroll tax collections in an economy recovering from the Covid-19 epidemic. But spending rose even more, up 30% to $473 billion, with increased spending driven in part by pandemic-related programs, as well as the expanded child tax credit.
U.S. POLITICS
Crain's New York Business

City budget gap shrinks to $2.9B, bolstered by federal aid

New York City’s projected budget deficit for next fiscal year shrank by $1.2 billion, as additional federal reimbursements boosted revenue and robust investment returns reduced expected pension spending, according to a financial plan released Tuesday. The anticipated budget gap for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022, fell to $2.9...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Treasury#Economy#Budget Deficit#Personal Income Tax#Reuters#The Treasury Department
985theriver.com

U.S. Treasury allocates $8.7 billion in new capital to community, minority lenders

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced more than $8.7 billion in capital investments in community development financial institutions and minority-owned banking firms to boost lending in disadvantaged areas, the Treasury said. The capital allocation for 186 institutions is part...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US invests nearly $9 bn to increase minority lending

The US government will invest nearly $9 billion to increase lending to racial minorities and poorer individuals, the Treasury Department announced Tuesday. "We know that the communities hurt most by Covid-19 have often been communities of color, and Treasury has implemented relief legislation with equity in mind," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement. The funding announced by Yellen and Vice President Kamala Harris will be allocated through the Emergency Capital Investment Program and be directed to 186 banks and credit unions in 36 states, Guam and the District of Columbia, the Treasury said. Of the total $8.7 billion investment, $3.1 billion will go to institutions controlled by minorities, the release said.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
nodawaybroadcasting.com

State Budget Report For November

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Monday net general revenue collections for November 2021 increased 19.0 percent compared to those for November 2020, from $811.1 million last year to $965.5 million this year. Net general revenue collections for 2022 fiscal year-to-date decreased 0.7 percent compared to November 2020, from $4.53...
INCOME TAX
WDEZ 101.9 FM

EM flows tumble in November from year-ago record – IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Portfolio flows to emerging markets slowed by $100 billion last month from a year earlier and decelerated from October, hit by increased bets on tighter U.S. monetary policy and by weaker EM currencies, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. Non-resident flows to emerging markets landed...
MARKETS
Republic Monitor

$1,800 Stimulus Check Will Be Directly Deposited To Your Account Days From Now

For each kid, families will get a direct deposit or a check. The amount will be determined by the child’s age and your income. In a recently published article in Local12, the American Rescue Plan permitted the distribution of a large sum of money to the American people in a variety of ways. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March, and most families received $1,400 payouts immediately.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Final stimulus check of 2021 comes tomorrow – see if you get one

Tens of millions of families will get a new stimulus check on Wednesday, December 15, which will likely be their last one of the year. It’s the sixth check and final check in a six-check series of monthly child tax credit payments that began in July. And we’ve got all the details in this post about what’s coming, why it’s important — as well as some thoughts on what’s next.
INCOME TAX
itechpost.com

Child Tax Credit: Payment Dates for Final $300, Lump Sum of $1800

Thanks to the Child Tax Credit program, eligible families was able to look forward to a financial aid every 15th day of the month. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said the last of these payments should be sent out on Wednesday, December 15. Afterward, recipients must complete a specific set...
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

IRS Child Tax Credit: What Will The Parents Receive In January 2022

The parents who qualify for the child tax credit payments have received monthly payments for six months since July 2021. The parents with children under six have received $300 per month while the parents of children between 6-17 have got $250—the payments during 2021 amount to half of the cumulative amount that parents are to receive. The last set of the first half is due on December 15. In the new year, there is a change in child tax credit payments.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy