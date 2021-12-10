Fact Check: Did Republicans Misspell 'Merry Christmas' on Party Posters?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others will gather Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called an “American giant.” The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. He is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility. He died Sunday at the age of 98 after announcing in February he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO