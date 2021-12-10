ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact Check: Did Republicans Misspell 'Merry Christmas' on Party Posters?

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
 3 days ago
An image circulating on social media appears to show the phrase "Merry Christmas" misspelled on a Republican party's festive...

Louie Gohmert
Donald Trump
Axios

Inside Trump's hunt for "disloyal" Republicans

Donald Trump and his associates are systematically reshaping the Republican Party, working to install hand-picked loyalists across federal and state governments and destroy those he feels have been disloyal, sources close to the former president tell Axios. Why it matters: If most or all of Trump’s candidates win, he will...
Washington Post

Fox News hosts urged Meadows to have Trump stop Jan. 6 violence, texts show

Three Fox News hosts who have been among Donald Trump’s most ardent media boosters were so horrified by the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that they begged the then-president’s chief of staff to convince him to intercede, according to newly aired messages from that day. “Mark,...
POTUS
Tributes Today for a Republican Party Icon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden and others will gather Thursday to pay tribute to the man Biden called an “American giant.” The service is one of several over two days in Washington for the former Republican senator and presidential candidate. He is known as one who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility. He died Sunday at the age of 98 after announcing in February he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.
How Does Jill Biden’s Christmas Decor Measure Up to Melania’s?

This year, you won’t find any creepy skeletal branches or foreboding hallways full of blood red trees among the White House Christmas decorations. First Lady Jill Biden’s 2021 theme, titled “Gifts from the Heart,” is a lot more normal than anything we saw during the Trump administration, for better or worse. Some people might find themselves missing the drama and controversies of Melania Trump’s choices, while others might take the blandness of this year’s decor as a reassuring sign that everything in the White House is exactly as boring as we prefer it to be.
Here’s how Republican and Democratic party leaders reward the faithful and punish wayward members

This past month, some Republican members of the House demanded that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) punish other Republican House members. These demands ranged across the ideological spectrum. Ultraconservative members aligned with former president Donald Trump demanded that McCarthy eject from the party the 13 members who voted to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Two moderate members wanted McCarthy to remove Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Ariz.) from committees after he tweeted a violent cartoon that depicted killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Instead, McCarthy downplayed internal divisions on the infrastructure bill and followed Gosar’s House-wide censure vote by promising to swiftly reinstate his committee memberships if the GOP retook the majority in the House.
This upstart Republican wants to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene has harassed colleagues, flouted Congress’s COVID safety rules and issued a torrent of remarks and tweets deemed antisemitic since the Georgia Republican was elected to Congress in 2020. If she wins re-election next year, she would join what many are predicting will be a Republican majority in 2023.
