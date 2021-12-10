Biden says U.S. inflation has likely peaked

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."

