McDonald's McRib is a thing of bout legend and infamy, and a new TikTok video exposing how the sandwich is made is taking that infamous legend to whole new viral heights! TikTok user "@zaezae1098" posted a video called "How a McRib Gets Made" which has exploded on the social media site, which over 10.8 million views, 909.5K likes, and 26.4K comments. The top comment for the video may be the best indicator of all about why it has captured such widespread public attention: "Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing?" --Lenore.

