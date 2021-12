The reintroduction of guidance to work from home appears to have had an an immediate impact after reports of a sharp fall in transport usage.Figures from location technology firm TomTom show cities across England experienced a decline in traffic on Monday morning.In London at 8am, congestion levels were down from 72% two weeks ago to 60%.Other locations to experience traffic reductions over the same period include Birmingham (from 87% to 55%), Brighton (from 59% to 44%), Bristol (from 60% to 41%), Leeds (from 74% to 43%), Leicester (from 98% to 51%) and Manchester (from 89% to 53%).The figures represent the...

