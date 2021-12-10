Old Dominion welcomes longtime rival VCU as Monarchs seek third consecutive victory

Old Dominion Monarchs guard Jaylin Hunter (12) makes a layup during the second half of an NCAA Division I Men's Basketball game against the William & Mary Tribe at Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. The Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the William & Mary Tribe, 74-59. Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

C.J. Keyser knows rivalries.

Now a senior guard at Old Dominion, Keyser spent three seasons playing for North Carolina Central, which had heated games against nearby N.C. A&T and MEAC power Norfolk State.

So when former Colonial Athletic Association rival Virginia Commonwealth visits the Monarchs on Saturday night, Keyser plans to be ready.

“I’m just super-excited for the opportunity to play in a high-level, high-intensity game,” said Keyser, who leads ODU in scoring with 13.2 points per game. “I can’t wait.”

The Monarchs (5-5), fresh off of Tuesday’s 74-59 win at former CAA foe William & Mary, are winding up a regional portion of their non-conference schedule. It includes games against James Madison (a 58-53 loss on Nov. 13), East Carolina (a pair of November losses), George Mason (a 60-50 victory last Saturday) and Richmond (on the road next weekend).

ODU coach Jeff Jones expects VCU (5-4) to hit the offensive boards hard and play aggressive defense.

“We’ve got to attack their pressure together,” Jones said. “We’ve got to be strong with the basketball, execute at the half-court level and we’ve got to do a great job on our defensive boards in order to give ourselves a chance to win.”

As part of a “white-out” promotion similar to one the Monarchs’ bowl-bound football team held this season, fans are asked to wear white to the game.

The visit from the Rams is notable enough that former ODU star Kent Bazemore, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, posted a video on Twitter urging fans to attend the game.

“Monarch Nation, I need you there loud and proud,” Bazemore said. “They shouldn’t be able to think all game. No play calls. They should be using sign language.”

The Monarchs, who have won two straight for the first time this season to get back to .500, have had their success largely dictated by how they and their opponents shoot, especially from the perimeter.

ODU has won just once while shooting lower than 36.4% from 3-point range, and only one loss has come when its opponent shot worse than 40% from behind the arc.

Jones said he’s emphasizing to his players the importance of contesting 3-pointers while prioritizing more offensive success from out there.

“From an analytics standpoint, we rely an awful lot on the 2s,” Jones said. “We haven’t shot great, although we’ve had some games where we shot a decent percentage. But we just don’t have the volume from beyond the 3-point line right now, which puts a lot of pressure on the ability to knock down those 2-point shots that we do get.”

VCU, which has won two straight, is led by Vince Williams and Jayden Nunn, who are both averaging 10.6 points per game.

Sophomore point guard Ace Baldwin scored 13 points in Wednesday’s 66-52 win over Jacksonville State, Baldwin’s first game back after offseason Achilles’ tendon surgery.

The Monarchs have three players averaging in double figures, including big man Kalu Ezikpe (11.9 ppg) and point guard Jaylin Hunter (10.4).

Jones, who missed three games while suffering from pneumonia, still has a lingering cough, though he has recovered his strength.

Shooting guard Charles Smith remains out with mononucleosis and is expected to be cleared next week.

Keyser sat out Thursday’s practice, saying he was “just under the weather.”

Jones said there’s more to his team’s shooting fortunes than mere numbers.

“Obviously, the better shots we get, the better percentage we shoot,” he said. “So it’s not simply the shooting percentage, but it’s the execution that leads to the better shooting percentage.”

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com