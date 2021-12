“Global mindset” is a popular term in business school — and one sometimes misunderstood. You don’t need to speak a different tongue, master international etiquette, or indulge cosmopolitan tastes to have a global mindset. Instead, it is a way of looking at the world, a curiosity in people and an openness to difference. With a global mindset, you are always seeking to learn, never hesitant to act, and always fixing your eye on the bigger picture and the greater good.

