three images in 4K from the trailer of the TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

We’ve seen tons of gameplay thanks to the closed network test, but now we need more of that lore, as the Elden Ring story trailer was dropped at TGA 2021! Check it out below. Transported to ages long ago, you will relive the Shattering, a war that brought darkness to the Lands Between, initiated by demigods’ hunger for power. You’ll fight alongside General Radahn and Malenia the Severed, but even these two undefeatable warriors couldn’t reunite a world so badly broken. There is only one hope left: the hope that a new Elden Lord will rise and lift the veil of shadows that has fallen over Marika’s domain.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO