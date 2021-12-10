ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

three images in 4K from the trailer of the TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsider Klobrille posted three 4K images taken from the trailer for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, which show some of the key moments of the film. In particular, we can see a close-up of Senua and two portraits of...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

the exclusive features of the PC version – Multiplayer.it

Sqaure Enix communicated the exclusive features of the PC version from Final fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, whose port was announced at The Game Awards 2021. The game will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store starting December 16, 2021, to the delight of all those who have been waiting for it.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Elden Ring Story Trailer Revealed at TGA 2021

We’ve seen tons of gameplay thanks to the closed network test, but now we need more of that lore, as the Elden Ring story trailer was dropped at TGA 2021! Check it out below. Transported to ages long ago, you will relive the Shattering, a war that brought darkness to the Lands Between, initiated by demigods’ hunger for power. You’ll fight alongside General Radahn and Malenia the Severed, but even these two undefeatable warriors couldn’t reunite a world so badly broken. There is only one hope left: the hope that a new Elden Lord will rise and lift the veil of shadows that has fallen over Marika’s domain.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Gollum will be at The Games Awards 2021, it’s official – Nerd4.life

The Twitter account of the The Game Awards 2021 has announced one of the games that will surely be present at the event, probably with a new trailer: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. The highly anticipated stealth game by Daedalic Entertainment has been confirmed with the publication of a short teaser, in which we can see Gollum in action, attacking an enemy from behind.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tga#Giants#Ninja Theory#Xbox
Escapist Magazine

ARC Raiders Revealed in TGA Trailer from Former DICE Devs

After lots of small glimpses and teases, Patrick Söderlund’s Embark Studios has unveiled a reveal trailer for its third-person PvE shooter, ARC Raiders, during The Game Awards 2021. This is the first time the industry veteran-filled studio has shown off an extended look at its debut futuristic project. The footage looks intense as players move through forests and evade scouting drones that fly overhead, but mostly, the action seems fast-paced and explosive. See ARC Raiders for yourself in the reveal trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

TGA 2021: Dying Light 2 Stay Human recebe novo trailer

Um novo trailer de Dying Light 2 Stay Human foi revelado durante o The Game Awards 2021 nesta quinta-feira (24). Assista abaixo:. Dying Light 2 Stay Human chega em fevereiro de 2022 para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC. Inscreva-se no canal do IGN Brasil no Youtube...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Escapist Magazine

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Channels Breath of the Wild in TGA Reveal

Sega has dropped the announcement trailer for Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021, and it looks like the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired Sonic game you never knew you wanted. The project originally announced without a title or any real gameplay details earlier this year. However, the new footage shows huge open fields in what Sega calls an “open-zone-inspired” experience with various ruins and points of interest. Here’s a quick synopsis from the publisher:
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Battle Pass, map and skins in video and images – Nerd4.life

Fortnite: Chapter 3 is available from today, launched in these hours with the return of the game online after the transition period required for the transition to the new season, and have already emerged information and images on the contents of the new Battle Pass of Season 1. Fortnite: Chapter...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Combat Variety at TGA 2021

Guerrilla Games has debuted a gameplay trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, and this one manages to surprise thanks to its crafty editing showing off tons of new environments and enemies. Check out the gameplay trailer below. Besides the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer, just in case you missed it, Guerrilla...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Forspoken World Premiere Trailer at TGA 2021 Revealed

Square Enix has just release a new trailer for Forspoken. New cutscenes from the game was shown. Check it out. Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the ancient land of Athia. Frey soon learns this beautiful land once flourished under the reign of benevolent...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Hellblade 2, the first gameplay video from TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of the The Game Awards 2021 the first video of gameplay from Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, the highly anticipated new chapter of the Ninja Theory franchise, one of the Xbox Game Studios. The video shows Senua and some of his companions who silently advance towards a...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

TGA 2021 Gameplay Trailer for Tchia Showcases Impressive Traversal

We have seen a few glimpses of Tchia over the past year, and everything looks charming so far. The Game Awards 2021 gave us the biggest glimpses yet of the core gameplay and it very much feels like a 3D Zelda-inspired game with a completely fresh setting. Having it set off the coast of Australia offers up a lush setting that isn’t often seen and we got an impressive vision of the future for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

new games, trailers, gameplay and all announcements

There long night of The Game Awards it opened with a thirty-minute pre-show that reserved some interesting announcements (such as the release date of Tunic) but it is obviously the main show that reserves many surprises, three hours of dense event and full of news. We start with the gameplay...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

trailer with release date on Switch Online + Expansion – Nerd4.life

Nintendo announced that as of December 10, 2021 will be available on Nintendo Switch Online + Expanding the game for Nintendo 64 Paper Mario. We will be able to experience the classic RPG adventures of Super Mario directly on the Switch. You can see the dedicated trailer above. The Paper...
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

the first images of the PC version in 4K – Nerd4.life

Square Enix has released the first Images of the PC version from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, all in 4K resolution, to showcase the exclusive features of this new edition of the game. Let’s see them collected in a convenient gallery. The shots show practically all the protagonists of...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy