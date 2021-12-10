ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Focus Home Interactive: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Revealed on Stage During The Game Awards 2021

Business Wire
 6 days ago

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, is pleased to announce a new title published by Focus and developed by Saber Interactive, in partnership with Games Workshop: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This long-awaited title by players around the globe will...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
pcinvasion.com

Warhammer: 40,000 Space Marine 2 has been announced with a trailer

Last night, The Game Awards 2021 took place. As always, there were some announcements of brand new games and new trailers for upcoming titles. During the show, viewers were treated to a closer look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. But perhaps the most surprising announcement was a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. With it being a decade since the first Space Marine launched, fans were left with very little hope that the franchise would return. The reveal of Space Marine 2, along with a trailer, has seen all our Christmases come at once.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Game Awards 2021 Winners Revealed

The Game Awards are taking place tonight in Los Angeles. In addition to a ton of announcements, the awards show also includes... awards, of course. We're rounding up all the winners in this story, putting the winners in bold as they are announced throughout the course of the three-hour show.
FIFA
psu.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Announced For PS5 As Cult Franchise Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is officially in development at Saber Interactive for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S, publisher Focus Entertainment has announced. The sequel to the much-loved Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, which recently celebrates its 10th anniversary, sees the return of Captain Titus as the galaxy finds itself in peril once again. With worlds collapsing, the Imperium once again needs your Space Marine-sized muscles, with Clive Standen portraying the iconic role of Titus.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Dune: Spice Wars Revealed During The Game Awards

At tonight’s The Game Awards, a brand new strategy game set in the Dune universe was announced. To say this announcement was a surprise, would be an understatement. We knew Funcom was working on an open world adventure game for Dune, but we didn’t know they were also working on a 4X strategy game set in this universe.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
Person
Clive Standen
Person
Tim Willits
noobfeed.com

SEGA Reveals Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021

Today SEGA revealed the next game featuring Sonic. With not only the reveal of the next Sonic movie but also a look at Sonic Frontiers. The trailer showcases a more detailed fantasy world with digital marks seen in Sonic's blue highlight. The final scene shows Sonic about to fight a large titan.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Long overdue Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 finally announced

Our minds may be turning to mush as the night drags on, but there’s still an occasional spark of life. Announced at the 2021 Game Awards, in between dozens upon dozens of other Warhammer 40,000 video game adaptations in recent years, we’re actually getting Space Marine 2. This one is such a long time coming. I mean, it’s been a decade!
VIDEO GAMES
orcasound.com

Space Marine 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West – Discover Focus Entertainment games at The Game Awards 2021!

Focus Entertainment premiered three trailers at The Game Awards 2021. Focus is back with major announcements, including the amazing reveal of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. To receive exclusive info, beta access or upcoming offers related to these games and also the entire Focus Entertainment catalog, here’s a reminder that the Focus Membership is now available – 100% free, no client install and great bonuses available. Register now!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Focus Home Interactive#Epic Games#Video Game#Miniatures Game#Space Marine 2#European#Saber Interactive#Xbox Series X S#Focus
noisypixel.net

Saber Interactive Revealing New Titles Later This Week During Game Awards and Twitch Winter Gathering

Developer and publisher Saber Interactive, primarily known for various titles like World War Z, have announced that they will be revealing several new titles this week. The company stated that during The Game Awards, fans can look forward to a brand new game announcement alongside a trailer, while 3 more will premiere on the Twitch Winter Gathering on December 10 at 1:50 PM PST.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Warhammer: Space Marine 2 is Coming to a Grim Dark Future Near You

I’d say ever since I became perpetually Warhammer-brained via my review of Battlesector, I’ve wanted a third person action Warhammer game. I mean, you can call me out of touch for not knowing that existed all the way back in 2010 courtesy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Or, alternatively, you can forgive me for glossing over a game that came out 10 years ago. While a lot of the night was hemming and hawing over a new Alan Wake coming after ten years, there didn’t seem to be a lot of fanfare for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 to come in after a similarly long hiatus.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Revealed at The Game Awards

The Expanse Explores New Territory With a Video Game Installment. Until today, The Expanse was “just” a popular television and book series. Telltale Games is making their own version of The Expanse’s world in their signature gaming style, in partnership with Deck Nine. Revealing the title during 2021’s Game Awards, the trailer shows off just how dark things can get.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gameranx.com

Steelrising to Reveal New Trailer at The Game Awards 2021

Time for a closer look this alternate version of history, complete with robots. Spiders, known for their work on GreedFall and The Technomancer, is about to make a splash at tonight’s Game Awards 2021. Back in June, the first trailer was released for Steelrising, an ambitious title the company plans to release in June 2022 (barring any delays). Set in Paris during the French Revolution, players will assume the role of Aegis, a robot sworn to protect Queen Marie Antoinette from the dictator Louis XVI. The King has enlisted the help of a robotic army to take over the capital and support his reign of terror, and it’s likely that a heavy story element will also feature in this action title. This alternate version of history is a premise filled with possibility and after months of silence regarding the upcoming project, a new trailer is due to air during tonight’s show.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector gets new Blood Angels and Tyranid units

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is a fantastic entry for the franchise, after a long line of mediocre or bad games. It offered a proper refreshment and another opportunity for the fans to celebrate something that is fairly reminiscent of the glory days of Dawn of War as well as the first sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

The Game Awards 2021 Announcement and Reveal Predictions

Despite the show’s name, recent years have proven that The Game Awards is as much (if not more of) a platform for studios to make major announcements as it is a chance to celebrate the best games and creators of the year. While the Game Awards team has been...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Switch Port Specialist Saber Interactive To Reveal Multiple New Games At The Game Awards And 'Saber Showcase'

We're so close to this year's Game Awards show and there are so many developers and publishers teasing their own announcements. Joining this already long list is the Nintendo Switch port specialist Saber Interactive - known for its work on games like The Witcher 3 and more recently World War Z on the hybrid platform. According to an official PR, it's teasing "five upcoming titles" later this week, which will be revealed across The Game Awards and the 'Twitch Winter Gathering'.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

There Will Be 4-5 Big Reveals Like Elden Ring At Summer Game Fest During The Game Awards 2021 According To Geoff Keighley

With The Game Awards 2021 rapidly approaching, there have been a few teases of some of the things that will be revealed at the event on Thursday. Over the past few days, there have been hints at new games, a look at upcoming content for games, and some sneak peeks at other game-centric entertainment. Recently, Geoff Keighley, Producer and Host of The Game Awards talked about what we can expect from the show saying that there are a number of reveals that are on the level of the Elden Ring gameplay trailer released during Summer Game Fest earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Console Versions Now Available

Slitherine have announced the Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector console versions are now available on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms. Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector first released on Windows PC back in July, and has now made its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. These console ports were released alongside versions for the Windows Store and Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Cuphead DLC Release Date Revealed at The Game Awards

Cuphead’s long-awaited The Delicious Last Course DLC has finally received a release date at The Game Awards show. The trailer by Studio MDHR revealed that the Cuphead DLC release date would officially be June 30, 2022. Players will be able to play through new brand new levels and encounter new bosses in D.L.C. island, as well as make use of the brand new playable character named Ms. Chalice!
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy