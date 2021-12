The Egg Harbor Twp boys' basketball program enters the 2021-22 season riding a nine game winning streak, and has the Cape-Atlantic League's top returning scorer, Carlos Lopez. "Carlos is ice cold and keeps everyone calm and under control," said EHT head basketball coach Cameron Bell. "His confidence never waivers and it permeates throughout the entire team. He was one of our hardest workers in the off-season and really sets the tone for the team."

